Liguori Academy Earns Full Middle States Accreditation on First Application

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liguori Academy has officially earned full accreditation from the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools, achieving this distinction on its first-ever application. This milestone places Liguori Academy within a global network of more than 3,200 accredited schools across 117 countries, collectively serving over 2 million students worldwide.

Accreditation by a respected international accreditor is more than a credential. It is a clear signal that Liguori Academy meets rigorous, research-backed standards for academic quality, governance, student support, and continuous improvement. These standards are recognized globally by colleges, universities, and employers, ensuring that students' diplomas and coursework carry real and lasting value. An education from Liguori Academy is more than just a diploma.

For Liguori students and families, Middle States accreditation represents both a safeguard and a promise. It confirms that the education students receive is credible, transferable, and held to the highest benchmarks of excellence. Credits carry weight. Diplomas open doors. And families can trust that their school is accountable to an external body committed to educational integrity and outcomes.

This achievement is especially significant in a city where educational outcomes remain uneven. According to the 2024 Nation's Report Card, only 31% of Pennsylvania eighth-grade students perform at or above the NAEP Proficient level, and students identified as economically disadvantaged score an average of 28 points lower than their non-disadvantaged peers. These gaps are persistent, structural, and costly not only for students, but for communities across Philadelphia.

Liguori's accreditation affirms that students navigating adversity are not receiving a compromised education, but one held to the same standards as top-performing schools around the world. The accreditation process itself is intentionally rigorous, evaluating curriculum alignment, instructional quality, student outcomes, leadership, and long-term strategic planning. Earning full accreditation on the first attempt reflects the strength of Liguori's academic model and its deep commitment to continuous improvement.

The impact extends beyond the school's walls. Research shows that a single high school dropout costs the public approximately $300,000 over a lifetime due to lost tax revenue and increased reliance on public services. Incarceration rates are also significantly higher among adults without a high school diploma, creating preventable, compounding costs for cities like Philadelphia.

Middle States accreditation is not a finish line for Liguori Academy. It is a renewed commitment to accountability, transparency, and delivering outcomes that matter for students, for families, and for the City of Philadelphia.

