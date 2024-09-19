LIGUORI ACADEMY STARTS THE YEAR STRONG THANKS TO THE HOWLEY FOUNDATION

A $1,000,000 Gift Will Expand Opportunities for Kensington-Based High School

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liguori Academy, a private, independent career and college-ready high school, received a $1,000,000 gift from The Howley Foundation to enhance Liguori's Career Cohorts program and postsecondary support. Thanks to The Howley Foundation, Liguori Academy can expand its current work-ready credential program for students to earn and graduate with the tools and skills needed to excel in college or a career post-graduation.

"We are immensely grateful for Nick and Lorie Howley and The Howley Foundation's generous investment in our Career Cohort program. This support will not only enhance the resources and opportunities available to our students but will transform lives by empowering young people to achieve their full potential and succeed in their chosen postsecondary path, whether that be college or a career right out of high school," said, President of Liguori Academy, Michael Marrone.

Liguori Academy students can now receive accreditations working in: CAD or Adobe to one day be a graphic or fashioner designer in the Arts Cohort; PC Pro and Comp TIA A+ to be an app developer in Technology; and or an array of medical-related accreditations that can enable a student to graduate as a Certified Laboratory or Medical Assistant. A Construction Cohort, which was previously established, is also available. The full list of new certificates can be found on our website at www.liguoriacademy.org.

In addition to the Career Cohorts, all students receive a rigorous core academic curriculum, social emotional development, and postsecondary support. The postsecondary program is personalized guidance received after graduation, which is focused on the exploration of the students' interests, skills, and goals. Now, with the generosity of The Howley Foundation, as well as Liguori's three in-house experts, students will receive individualized support from a Postsecondary Manager, to access a range of resources to achieve their future dreams.

The Howley Foundations began with a belief for change that education is the most vital and crucial pillar to positive change in the world. Turning belief into action, Nick and Lorie Howley started with one student scholarship in a Cleveland-based high school and, along with Meg Howley as Executive Director in Philadelphia, they have since supported hundreds of programs, including in Philadelphia schools.

The prospering partnership between The Foundation and Liguori is bound by their shared mission of providing high-quality education to underserved youth. Both partners have seen the benefits of their efforts in the local community and economy, and are committed to continue pushing the boundaries.

About The Howley Foundation:



Nick and Lorie Howley formed The Howley Foundation in 2001, with the intent of helping students receive the best education possible regardless of economic means. To learn more about the Howley Foundation, visit: http://www.howleyfoundation.org.

About Liguori Academy:



To learn more about Liguori Academy, please visit: www.liguoriacademy.org

