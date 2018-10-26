Liht Cannabis Corp. CEO Discusses Their Unique Tech Approach to the Cannabis Market with Uptick Newswire's Stock Day Podcast

KELOWNA, BC, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Liht Cannabis Corp. (CSE: LIHT) (OTCQX: LIHTF) (FSE: 2M0) ("Liht") or the "Company") is a publicly traded company investing in the medical and recreational cannabis space. Rahim Mohamed, Chief Executive Officer, talked with Stock Day's Everett Jolly.

At the beginning of the interview, Jolly mentioned that Liht Cannabis Corp. used to be known as Marapharm Ventures Inc. He then asked Mohamed, what Liht Cannabis Corp. has to offer that other companies in the market space do not.

"We positioned ourselves strategically in really high-volume locations," explained Mohamed. "With Canada being legal federally and the state of Nevada being legalized. We have access to a large population base that is now allowed to consume marijuana on a medical and recreational base. We've also got properties and assets in Washington State and California that we are working to develop our joint venture on at this point to complement our already strategic assets."

Mohamed went on to say that the company focuses primarily on organic cannabis. They use proprietary methods that are pesticide free and chemical free. He said their products will get top shelf pricing because they are organic.

"We also have proprietary technology that allows us to produce the best product and also allows larger yields. So, the higher yield combined with the cost, which will be a lot lower using our technology, will give us a competitive advantage moving forward in the market."

Jolly then asked about Liht Cannabis Corp. investing in or acquiring start-up companies. Mohamed said they have what they want to focus on, as far as the near future. He said the company has two significant markets in Canada and Nevada. Jolly then turned the conversation to recent marijuana crops, from other growers, failing or not passing standards. He asked Mohamed what challenges face his company.

"We have taken a different stance on marijuana, we believe it to be a tech play more than an agricultural play. Rather than putting out these massive greenhouses and outdoor fields," explained Mohamed. "We've designed, through our science team, complete bio-secure buildings that are smaller in size. Our buildings are all about 11,000 square feet and each one contains 4 separate growing rooms, plus a seeding room and a vault. That allows us to completely secure each room separate for the other room. So, if anything goes wrong in one of our rooms, we only have to destroy 2,100 square feet versus 700,000 square feet."

Mohamed also said that the biosecurity includes air showers, so when anyone enters the facility or a room, they go through and air shower.

"Anybody can throw seeds in the ground and watch them grow, but it's about creating cost effective methods for growing. To cause the price to drop and the yields to grow," said Mohamed.

Jolly then asked about the economics involved in greenhouse growing versus outdoor growing. Mohamed said that the quality of an outdoor grow is poor because you cannot control the environment.

"The indoor growers will produce a more consistent product. That's what we are aiming for. We are aiming to be a producer of extremely high-quality, consistent, cost effective product."

Mohamed went on to explain that an indoor facility may cost more, but the controlled quality cannot be discounted. He said their buildings stand out because they are creating the "most desirable" habitat for the plants to thrive. Everything from the lights to the plants themselves are controllable.

"We will be installing microchips in the plants themselves, so an individual plant can communicate through our computer system and let us know which plants require what needs. If there's a section of the grow room that's failing, we can see under what circumstances and why. We are really using technology to take this to the next level," he explained.

SOURCE Liht Cannabis Corp.