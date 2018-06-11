Lihua Yu, Ph.D., Appointed President & Chief Data Sciences Officer, H3 Biomedicine

Dr. Yu joined H3 Biomedicine in 2011, and most recently held the position of Chief Data Sciences Officer. She is an accomplished leader and an innovator in the use of data and technology in the biopharmaceutical industry. Her expertise in computational biology and bioinformatics and deep experience in cancer genomics and predictive biomarkers have been instrumental in developing and advancing H3's oncology pipeline and supporting the next generation of novel cancer drugs.

"We are delighted to have Lihua assume this key leadership role within our global Oncology Business Group," said Terushige Iike, President of Eisai's Oncology Business Group. "She is a strategic and inspiring leader who will continue to build on the extraordinary momentum that has been achieved by the H3 team since the formation of H3 Biomedicine in 2011."

Before joining Eisai, Dr. Yu spent 12 years at AstraZeneca, where she helped to build and deliver the company's oncology bioinformatics capabilities. She holds Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Biomedical Engineering from Tsinghua University in Beijing, and a Ph.D. in Biomedical Engineering from Boston University.

About Eisai Inc.

At Eisai Inc., human health care (hhc) is our goal. We give our first thought to patients and their families, and helping to increase the benefits health care provides. As the U.S. pharmaceutical subsidiary of Tokyo-based Eisai Co., Ltd., we have a passionate commitment to patient care that is the driving force behind our efforts to discover and develop innovative therapies to help address unmet medical needs.

Eisai is a fully integrated pharmaceutical business that operates in two global business groups: oncology and neurology (dementia-related diseases and neurodegenerative diseases). Each group functions as an end-to-end global business with discovery, development, and marketing capabilities. Our U.S. headquarters, commercial and clinical development organizations are located in New Jersey; our discovery labs are in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania; and our global demand chain organization resides in Maryland and North Carolina. To learn more about Eisai Inc., please visit us at www.eisai.com/US and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About H3 Biomedicine Inc.

H3 Biomedicine is a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery and development of precision oncology treatments, which was established in 2011 as a subsidiary of Eisai's U.S. pharmaceutical operation, Eisai Inc. Using modern synthetic chemistry, chemical biology, and human genetics, H3 Biomedicine seeks to bring the next generation of cancer treatments to market with the goal of improving the lives of patients. For more information, please visit www.h3biomedicine.com.

Contact

Media Inquiries Investor Inquiries Neriman Botas Ivor Macleod Eisai Inc. Eisai Inc. 201-746-2073 201-746-2660

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lihua-yu-phd-appointed-president--chief-data-sciences-officer-h3-biomedicine-300664177.html

SOURCE Eisai Inc.

Related Links

http://www.eisai.com

