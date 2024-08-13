Liiton Unveils the American Peaks Crystal Whiskey Set

The Smokies, Rockies, Mt. Rainier and Yosemite in the palm of your hand

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forged with the tough X2 Crystalline and weighing a solid 1lb each, the American Peaks Glass set offers the only true precision crystal sculpture of iconic American mountains in Crystal glass.

Each glass is a true-to-scale replica of one of the most iconic mountains in the USA.

American Peaks. Forged with the tough X2 Crystalline and weighing a solid 1lb each, the American Peaks Glass set offers the only true precision crystal sculpture of iconic American mountains in Crystal glass. This rugged set includes one of each four Peaks - Smoky Mountains, Rocky Mountains, Mt. Rainer and Yosemite. Complete your American Peaks set with the rugged Mt. Whitney decanter, featuring jagged peaks and a knurl-finished brass neck for a bold look. Pair it with the Dimmable LED Oak Whiskey Flight, crafted from oak stave and offering 12 hours of wireless, adjustable light via USB-C. Customize your decanter and set the perfect ambiance for every pour.

Rockies - Mt. Elbert, standing tall and proud.

Smokies - Clingman's Dome, capture the misty allure in your glass

Rainier - Highest Peak in Washington, where the earth meets the sky

Yosemite - Halfdome, granite giant as solid as America

*All 4 Peaks are part of the set.

Chill charge

Store your Peaks glass in the freezer, and in just 18 seconds, you've got a perfectly chilled spirit — no waiting around. The secret sauce? It's our Patented Chill Charge System™ built right into the glass.

Unlock the flavor

Unlock the full potential of your drink by letting the natural aromas take center stage as the ethanol evaporates. Watch your spirits swirl around the mountain's rugged surface, creating the perfect environment for maximum oxidation.

Scale the summit

Measure your drink using the Iconic Landmarks and Terrain of the Peaks.

A perfect gift

The American Peaks set is packed in a luxury gift box—ideal for an anniversary or birthday gift. Whether it's for your father, grandfather, husband, wife, son, sibling, or a close friend, this gift is going to blow them away.

Environmental commitments

Long-lasting design: X2 Crystalline is developed to be ultra-durable

X2 Crystalline is developed to be ultra-durable Reusability and recyclability: The American Peaks Whiskey Set is made from nature's most recyclable material

The American Peaks Whiskey Set is made from nature's most recyclable material Sustainable materials: Made with 100% recyclable silicate

Made with 100% recyclable silicate Sustainable Distribution: LIITON is committed to using the most environmentally friendly carrier to fulfill the pledges.

Availability

Currently American Peaks Crystal Whiskey Set is available on Kickstarter with the following prices

➔ Super early bird - $139/set (save 49%)

➔ Early bird - $169/set (save 40%)

➔ KS Price - $199/set (save 21%)

About the company

LIITON is a brand that embodies a blend of luxury, craftsmanship, and functionality, catering to discerning customers who appreciate high-quality barware and accessories. Known for its innovative designs and premium materials, LIITON creates products that elevate the home bar experience, combining elegance with practicality.

For PR requests:

Sona Madoyan

800 684-8269

[email protected]

For visuals:

Press kit

http://liiton.com/americanpeaks/presskit

SOURCE Liiton