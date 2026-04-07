Like A Local Tours Launches New Walking NYC Pizza Tour, Spotlighting Three Iconic Slice Stops on the Lower East Side

New walking tour pairs legendary New York pizza with neighborhood storytelling in a time-friendly format designed for visitors and locals alike.

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Like A Local Tours, an award-winning New York City tour company known for immersive, community-first experiences, announced the launch of its new Ultimate NYC Pizza Tour: Lower East Side, now available to book on Viator, the world's leading travel experiences marketplace.

Vodka Pesto Pizza at Scarr's Pizza Unregular Pizza at Essex Market

The tour features three standout slice stops that capture the range of New York pizza culture today, from heritage slice-shop craft to new-school Roman-style creativity. The launch comes as New York prepares to welcome global travelers for FIFA World Cup 26™, giving visitors a delicious, neighborhood-driven answer to one of the season's biggest travel questions: what to do in NYC beyond the match schedule.

"We built this experience for the way people actually want to explore New York, especially during a huge travel moment like World Cup summer," said Lauren Beebe, Founder & CEO of Like A Local Tours. "Visitors are looking for iconic food, real neighborhood character, and something easy to fit into a packed itinerary. This tour gives them a smart, local way to experience the Lower East Side one slice at a time."

Keeping the focus on small businesses and real neighborhood stories, the experience is designed to be highly "shareable" for foodies, with slice moments, neighborhood visuals, and quick-hit cultural context built into the route. By making the tour available on Viator, it becomes accessible to a global audience of travelers seeking to discover and experience the very best of the city's culinary scene.

"Unregular started as a creative idea that grew into a real community," said Gabriele Lamonaca, founder of Unregular Pizza which is a stop on the tour. "We love that this tour invites people to try something a little different and understand the story behind the slice."

"Great pizza is simple, but it takes care and patience to get it right," said Tony Salihaj, owner of Nolita Pizza. "We're excited to welcome guests who want an authentic New York slice and a real neighborhood experience."

Why this tour matters

Food is one of the fastest ways to connect with a city, but it is even better with context. Like A Local Tours' new pizza tour blends Lower East Side history, street-level culture, and three must-try pizza stops into an experience that is approachable for first-time visitors, repeat travelers, and locals looking for their new favorite slice.

About Like A Local Tours

Like A Local Tours is an award-winning, certified M/WBE tour company based in New York City. Since 2014, Like A Local Tours has connected travelers and locals through immersive experiences rooted in food, culture, and neighborhood storytelling, partnering with small businesses and community organizations to help guests experience the real NYC and Brooklyn. https://likealocaltours.com/

Media Contact:

Lauren Beebe, Founder & CEO

(347) 542-7998

[email protected]

SOURCE Like A Local Tours