Like Air® Expands National Presence, Now Available in Albertsons Companies Stores

Like Air® was the grand prize winner at the 2023 Albertsons Cos. Innovation Launchpad Competition, which showcases Albertsons Cos.' commitment to embracing innovative and disruptive emerging brands. Like Air® will be speaking at the awards ceremony of the 2 nd Annual Albertsons Cos. Innovation Launchpad Competition at Expo West on March 13, 2024.

"We are thrilled to partner with Albertsons to make our puffcorn available to consumers nationwide," said Allison Lin, Co-Founder of Like Air®. "This collaboration marks a significant milestone for us, and we are confident that the convenience and accessibility provided by Albertsons Cos. will introduce our snacks to a broader audience."

"We are always looking for new and innovative products to enhance our customers' shopping experience," said Jim Foltz, VP of Business Ventures at Albertsons Cos. "The addition of Like Air® to our product assortment aligns nicely with our commitment to offering a diverse range of premium snacks, and we are excited to welcome them to our stores."

Consumers can now find Like Air® at their local Albertsons Cos. stores, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, ACME, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lover's Market. For more information, visit www.likeairsnacks.com and follow us on social media @likeairsnacks.

About Like Air®:

Like Air® launched in 2020 with the mission to improve better-for-you snacking without compromising flavor. The brand's signature puffcorn is better than traditional popcorn – it won't get caught in your teeth! All Like Air® is made in a nut-free facility and is free from eight of the major allergens, including wheat, soy, peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, fish, sesame and shellfish. Like Air's popular flavors Cinnamon Bun and Pancake are also dairy-free. Follow @likeairsnacks on Instagram to enter their signature daily giveaways – over 14,000 winners and counting! For more information on Like Air®, visit https://www.likeairsnacks.com/ .

