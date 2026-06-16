Like Air® Launches Drizzled Rice Cakes Innovation to Enter Fastest-Growing Category in Salty Snacks

First Like Air® Product Line Extension is Launching in 6,000 Stores This Summer

MADISON, N.J., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Like Air®, the award winning, family-friendly snack brand, introduces Like Air® Drizzled Rice Cakes in four deliciously indulgent flavors: Birthday Cake, Cookie Dough, Cinnamon Bun, and Brownie. These "mini bites of joy" are available online today and will be available at retailers across the country in the coming weeks.

Like Air's Drizzled Rice Cakes (Clockwise: Birthday Cake, Cookie Dough, Cinnamon Bun, Brownie)

After making waves in the natural snack category with their signature Puffcorn, a two-time Good Housekeeping Snack Award Winner for Best Puffs, Like Air® is now bringing its flavor-first philosophy to another better-for-you snack category: rice cakes. With a 74% increase in sales over the last 2 years*, rice cakes are the fastest growing category in salty snacks. Like Air®'s light and airy Drizzled Rice Cakes are poised to accelerate that growth.

Each Like Air® Drizzled Rice Cake starts with a seasoned light and crispy rice cake that is topped with a delicate drizzle of frosting and a fun pop of sprinkles. The product is only 80 calories per 24 pieces, gluten-free, Non-GMO Project verified, and entirely free from the top 9 major allergens.

"We created Like Air® as a way to improve better-for-you snacking without compromising taste," said Allison Lin, Co-Founder of Like Air®. "Our new Drizzled Rice Cakes are the perfect snack to reach for when craving something sweet. These indulgent, bite-sized mini rice cakes are made with premium ingredients and are something snackers can enjoy with zero guilt."

Co-Founder Allison Lin announced the newest innovation on Good Morning America, encouraging viewers to look out for the item at their local club and grocery stores. Beginning June 16th, fans can find an exclusive Like Air® Drizzled Rice Cakes multipack in the Texas Region of Costco. By the 4th of July, Like Air® Drizzled Rice Cakes will be available at top retailers including Albertsons, Publix, ShopRite, Wegmans, and Hy-Vee. Later this summer, Like Air® will expand their Drizzled Rice Cakes distribution to all Kroger locations and select Sam's Clubs.

For those looking to purchase online today, Like Air® is offering Drizzled Rice Cakes in single-serve bags directly on LikeAir.com and on TikTok Shop. In July, Like Air® Drizzled Rice Cakes will be available on Amazon and Walmart Marketplace.

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*Nielsen Total FMCG Latest 2yrs through 5.30.26

About Like Air®:

Like Air®, featured on ABC's Shark Tank, launched in 2020 with the mission to improve better-for-you snacking without compromising flavor. Starting with the brand's signature Puffcorn and now expanding to Drizzled Rice Cakes, Like Air® is committed to creating delicious snacks the whole family can enjoy. All Like Air® products are gluten-free and made in a nut-free facility. Follow @likeairsnacks on Instagram and TikTok for exclusive brand updates. For more information on Like Air®, visit www.likeair.com.

SOURCE Like Air®