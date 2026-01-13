Like Air® Unveils Vietnamese Coffee Puffcorn in Co-Branded Flavor Drop with Copper Cow Coffee

Like Air®'s First Limited-Edition Flavor of 2026 Launches as Part of Online-Exclusive Bundle

MADISON, N.J., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Like Air®, the award-winning and family-owned snack company, kicks off 2026 with its first flavor collaboration of the year: a co-branded launch with Copper Cow Coffee, the premium Vietnamese coffee brand known for its sustainably sourced pour-over blends infused with real herbs and spices for a café-quality experience at home.

Copper Cow Coffee x Like Air® Vietnamese Coffee Limited Edition

The collaboration introduces a limited-edition Vietnamese Coffee Puffcorn, blending roasted coffee notes with a light caramel finish. Reflecting both brands' strategy to reach new audiences through social commerce platforms and co-branded product development, the online-exclusive bundle builds on Like Air®'s momentum with its 15th flavor drop since joining TikTok Shop in September 2024. Each release draws on fan feedback and emerging flavor trends, giving shoppers a direct role in shaping what comes next, from nostalgic favorites to inventive new twists.

The limited-edition Like Air® x Copper Cow Coffee bundle includes:

15 bags of Like Air®'s Vietnamese Coffee Flavored Puffcorn

8 sleeves of Copper Cow Coffee's Classic Black Pour Over Coffee

8 sleeves of Copper Cow Coffee's Classic Latte Creamer

Coupons for free Like Air® and Copper Cow products at retail stores

Available now for $29.99 exclusively through TikTok Shop and each brands' website:

Fans are encouraged to get creative at home: drizzle Copper Cow Latte Creamer over the Like Air® Vietnamese Coffee Puffcorn for a sweet, barista-style treat that's lower in sugar than most café desserts or coffee beverages. It's a mindful yet indulgent way to enjoy amazing flavors while keeping New Year wellness goals on track.

"This partnership lets us reimagine comforting flavors with a lighter, modern approach," said Allison Lin, Co-Founder of Like Air®. "By working with Copper Cow Coffee, we can introduce bold, globally inspired flavors, and we're thrilled for customers to try it."

"We're excited to bring the warmth and richness of Vietnamese coffee to a new format," said Debbie Wei Mullin, Founder and CEO of Copper Cow Coffee. "Like Air® shares our passion for elevating everyday rituals, and together we've created a flavor that's fun, unexpected, and perfect for starting 2026 on a delicious note."

The launch also signals Like Air®'s 2026 marketing focus: collaborating with select, like-minded brands to amplify reach and create limited-edition experiences. Both Like Air® and Copper Cow Coffee share a Shark Tank connection – Like Air® in 2024, Copper Cow in 2021 – and a mission to make better-for-you indulgence both convenient and accessible.

As of Winter 2026, Like Air® is available in over 10,000 grocery stores nationwide, plus Amazon, likeair.com, and TikTok Shop.

About Like Air®:

Like Air® launched in 2020 with the mission to improve better-for-you snacking without compromising flavor. The brand's signature puffcorn is better than traditional popcorn – it won't get caught in your teeth! All Like Air® is made in a nut-free facility and is free from eight of the major allergens, including wheat, soy, peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, fish, sesame and shellfish. Like Air®'s popular flavors Cinnamon Bun and Pancake are also dairy-free. Follow @likeairsnacks on Instagram to enter their signature daily giveaways and on TikTok for limited-edition flavor drops! For more information on Like Air®, visit www.likeair.com.

