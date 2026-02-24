Like Air® Teams Up with Freestyle Snacks to Debut Spicy Dill Pickle Puffcorn at Expo West 2026

Limited-Edition Flavor Available Exclusively Online Now and Sampling at Expo West

MADISON, N.J., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Like Air®, the award winning and family-owned snack company, introduces their second flavor collaboration of the year: Spicy Dill Pickle Puffcorn. This flavor is a co-branded collaboration with Freestyle Snacks, the innovative brand reimagining olives and pickles as convenient, high-quality savory snacks.

Building on Like Air®'s popular dill pickle flavor, the collaboration adds a fiery kick, taking inspiration from Freestyle Snacks' new line of snacking pickles that debuted in 2025. Like all Like Air® Puffcorn, this Spicy Dill Pickle variety is gluten-free, allergen-friendly, and just 80 calories per bag, while delivering bold and craveable flavor in every bite.

Like Air® will be handing out samples during Expo West 2026 in Hall E, Booth 5599, highlighted by a special joint Happy Hour with Freestyle Snacks on Thursday, March 5 from 4:30pm-5:30pm. Like Air® with also be sampling its Vietnamese Coffee Puffcorn, a collaboration with Copper Cow Coffee that is a 2026 NEXTY Award Finalist in the Sweet Snacks & Desserts Category.

"As a team of foodies, this collaboration felt like a natural fit," said Allison Lin, Co-Founder of Like Air®. "Freestyle Snacks shares our belief that snacks should be exciting and flavorful while still being made with simple ingredients. With Spicy Dill Pickle Puffcorn, we wanted to create a vibrant snack people can enjoy with zero guilt."

The collaboration highlights the shared values and parallel journeys of both brands – from being female-founded companies born during the pandemic to address gaps in the snack category, to both later becoming Shark Tank alumni.

"We're reimagining how people enjoy snacking on olives and pickles," said Nikki Seaman, Founder and CEO of Freestyle Snacks. "Partnering with Like Air® lets us bring our savory flavor profiles into a new format that makes everyday snacking fun and flavorful."

The limited-edition Spicy Dill Pickle flavor will be offered in two varieties via Like Air®'s TikTok Shop and website www.likeair.com :

Like Air® Flavor Drop Variety Pack:

Five 0.5oz bags of Like Air® x Freestyle Snacks Spicy Dill Pickle Puffcorn

Three 0.5oz bags each of Like Air® Classic, White Cheddar, Cinnamon Bun, Pancake, and Sour Cream & Onion Puffcorn

One pouch of Freestyle Snacks Kickin' Picks Pickle Chips

One pouch of Freestyle Snacks Hot and Spicy Green Olives

Like Air® Chip Clip

Coupon for free Like Air® product at retail stores

Like Air® 6ct Spicy Dill Pickle Puffcorn Pack:

Six 0.5 oz bags of Like Air® x Freestyle Snacks Spicy Dill Pickle Puffcorn

One pouch of Freestyle Snacks Kickin' Picks Pickle Chips

Coupon for free Like Air® product at retail stores

About Like Air®:

Like Air® launched in 2020 with the mission to improve better-for-you snacking without compromising flavor. The brand's signature puffcorn is better than traditional popcorn – it won't get caught in your teeth! All Like Air® is made in a nut-free facility and is free from eight of the major allergens, including wheat, soy, peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, fish, sesame and shellfish. Like Air®'s popular flavors Cinnamon Bun and Pancake are also dairy-free. Follow @likeairsnacks on Instagram to enter their signature daily giveaways and on TikTok for limited-edition flavor drops! For more information on Like Air®, visit www.likeair.com .

