Like Minded Labs Launches Coresee: A Precision-Grade Virtual Conferencing Post-Production Workspace

Public launch supports creative teams ready to move beyond 'view-only' collaboration tools, with early access available for select teams.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Like Minded Labs announces the launch of Coresee, the company's high-resolution virtual collaboration platform, purpose-built for professional collaborative workflows where accuracy and continuity are critical. Designed for editors, producers, directors, and mid-market production teams, architects, builders, advertising agencies and healthcare providers, Coresee replaces temporary viewing windows with persistent, secure digital workspaces where creative decisions are made, documented, and preserved.

While many remote collaboration tools are designed for casual screen sharing or one-off meetings, Coresee was built to support real post-production work. The platform enables creative teams to collaborate with high-resolution visual clarity, maintain context across sessions, and retain permanent records of creative decision-making, without relying on compressed streams, disposable rooms, or hardware-heavy setups.

At its core, Coresee is built around a simple idea: stop renting a viewing window and start owning a production studio. Teams can stream their editing software or workstation in high resolution, collaborate synchronously with producers and stakeholders viewing timelines in real time, capture sessions natively, monitor multiple streams simultaneously, and return to the same persistent workspace where notes, chat, and context remain exactly as they were left. This approach ensures that nothing is lost between sessions and that collaboration remains continuous rather than fragmented.

"Most collaboration tools were designed to connect people, not to support real work," said Joe Kiani, Co-Founder and CEO of Like Minded Labs. "Coresee was built for professionals who need proof, continuity, and clarity, not just a quick way to show a screen. We had endeavored to build a tool where collaboration becomes faster, more human, and more effective."

Coresee has three distinctive offerings: Room, Events and Streaming

Rooms : Rooms provides a persistent workspace for live collaboration, letting you integrate high-quality content, from PDFs to 4K video, directly in virtual meetings.

Events: Built on the same high-resolution streaming foundation as Rooms, Coresee's core technology also powers Live Events for webinars and productions where visual precision and audience experience matter. Live Events can be created, previewed, and launched from a single control panel, with custom branding and content playlists of videos and graphics to support polished productions at scale. Coresee can host up to 5,000 participants without clutter or compromise. Enabling audiences to interact, not just watch, while you stream, chat, and showcase your brand exactly the way you want.

Streaming: Coresee lets teams work side by side in a virtual room. Sharing a live stream of desktops, NLEs, or media in up to 4K at 60fps so collaborators can see and hear everything in real time. Unlike legacy solutions that depend on proprietary hardware and complex on-set configurations, Coresee delivers studio-grade performance directly in the browser. By eliminating the need for expensive encoder boxes and per-room pricing models, the platform allows teams to scale collaboration across projects, time zones, and production phases without hidden costs or technical friction.

"Coresee is a game-changer," said Scott McClennen, Manager, Production Television & Video Production at Embassy Row, an Emmy-winning production company, "We got a professional, fully branded live stream embedded right on our site. It delivers the high quality and sub-second speed our weekly show demands, keeping the audience right in the action."

Beyond media & entertainment, Coresee supports teams in advertising and creative agencies, architecture and construction, and healthcare with its HIPAA-compliant secure architecture—industries where visual precision, security, and decision traceability are essential. Core capabilities include high-resolution streaming up to 4K at 60fps, native session recording, support for up to 16 simultaneous video streams, persistent room context across sessions, and secure, browser-based access with enterprise-grade controls.

As Coresee enters the market, the company is offering an early access layer for select teams using the platform in active production environments, advertisement creation, architecture and construction, grand rounds, and to those staging virtual live events. These early teams, spanning studio, broadcast, and independent projects, will help inform best practices and implementation as Coresee expands access more broadly. Early access is designed for teams deploying Coresee in active production workflows and includes priority onboarding and guided implementation support.

Coresee is now available, with early access offered to select production teams seeking priority onboarding and expanded support during the initial launch phase. Learn more or request consideration at Coresee.com.

About Coresee

Coresee is a precision grade collaboration platform designed to help teams meet, create, and collaborate virtually as if they were in person. Built by Like Minded Labs, Coresee transforms traditional meetings into persistent digital workspaces with frame-accurate media presentation, flexible deployment options, and uncompromised security. The platform serves professionals across Media and Entertainment, Advertising, Architecture and Construction, Healthcare, and other industries where clarity and continuity are critical.

Built on more than two decades of media technology innovation, Coresee draws on patented systems for bandwidth optimization, media compression, and real-time processing embedded in major global telecom networks and used daily by more than one billion users across 75 networks worldwide. Originally developed under the name Toda Live, the platform was battle-tested by major studios and broadcasters, including productions for Warner Bros. and CBS Sports, before launching as Coresee.

About Like Minded Labs

Like Minded Labs is a media technology company reimagining how people connect, communicate, and collaborate. Rooted in a multidisciplinary legacy of advanced signal processing and efficient movement of media, Like Minded Labs builds tools that make communication more seamless and bring virtual meetings to life.

Our technologies draw on decades of experience powering global media ecosystems, media distribution platforms, and wireless providers. Today, that expertise is channeled into pioneering products that use our advanced signal processing capabilities to enhance human expression, unlock deeper insights, and catalyze meaningful engagement at scale.

At Like Minded Labs, we make technology that empowers creators, expands understanding, and transforms how we communicate.

