Like Neighbors Launches 5,000 Meals in Honor of National Military Appreciation Month

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Like Neighbors, an online platform created to help people support one another in meaningful, tangible ways, is pleased to announce the launch of its first annual 5,000 Meals program, which begins today and will run through May 31, 2018. The program offers an easy, affordable way for participants nationwide to show support and appreciation for service members, veterans and their families in the Washington, DC area by either gifting or donating fresh, chef-prepared meals during National Military Appreciation Month.

"5,000 Meals provides a unique opportunity for people throughout the United States to thank our military and their families with just a couple of minutes and a few dollars each," said Judy O'Connor, founder and CEO of Like Neighbors. "The program creates a very special, memorable experience for both the giver and the recipient. With so many of our nation's 20 million veterans and their 5.5 million military caregivers residing in the Washington, DC area, sending a delicious, prepared meal is a wonderful way to recognize sacrifices made as well as the personal battles many continue to fight."

Gift card purchases for local service members, veterans and their families can be made online using the Like Neighbors platform (LikeNeighbors.com/5000-meals). Participants may also elect to purchase a meal for donation to a local Fisher House comfort home where military and veterans' families stay free of charge while a loved one receives medical treatment at a military or VA hospital. Gift cards start at $25 and Fisher House meal donations start at $15.

"Fisher House is a home away from home for military families facing very challenging times," said DC VAMC Fisher House Manager Stacey Childs. "While lodging is covered during their loved one's treatment, meals aren't provided. Families typically eat in the hospital cafeteria, so a fresh, delicious dinner after a stressful day will be very appreciated."

To help reach its 5,000-meal goal, Like Neighbors has partnered with organizations including Altimmune, General Dynamics IT and NTVI. At the end of the program, Like Neighbors will donate 20 percent of the proceeds from 5,000 Meals to the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), which offers compassionate care to all those grieving the loss of a military loved one.

