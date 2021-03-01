LikeMeat Launches Crave-Worthy, Plant-Based Like Chick'n at Sprouts

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LikeMeat, a LIVEKINDLY Collective brand, believes that more people would be saving the world if saving the world tasted better. In the spirit of making change more appealing, today LikeMeat launches four Like Chick'n products: Like BBQ Chick'n, Like Chick'n Pieces, Like Grilled Chick'n and Like Chick'n Nuggets — that can be used to prepare the delicious, indulgent favorites we all crave. Starting March 1, find all four LikeMeat products in the refrigerated section at Sprouts Farmers Market.

Like BBQ Chick'n, Like Chick'n Pieces, Like Grilled Chick'n and Like Chick'n Nuggets, in the refrigerated section at Sprouts Farmers Market

Like Chick'n products are made with authentic flavors and textures, so you can keep eating the meals you crave without adding a side order of guilt. Because you should eat what you like and like what you eat. When everything you eat starts and ends with joy, eating good food becomes a force for change: for you, the food industry and the planet. So pick up your fork, not a placard, and dig in.

With this aim of driving progress through pleasure, all LikeMeat products are non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free and made with high-quality ingredients. Each 7-ounce Like Chick'n variety provides plenty of plant-powered protein and fiber. And even the packaging trays are earth-friendly, made from 95% recycled materials.

"Personal pleasure too often comes at the expense of the world, but it doesn't have to be that way," says Emily Klooster, marketing director for LikeMeat. "What if you could do good, and still eat dirty? We're inviting mindful meat lovers to become 'eativists,' and making progress through good food — one meal, one product at a time. We understand that food is personal. That's why we believe the way to turn meat eaters into flexitarians is through pleasure: not deprivation. We stand for progress, not perfection and, of course, having fun!"

For more information, visit LikeMeat.com/us and for a store locator, visit Sprouts.com.

About LikeMeat and LIVEKINDLY Collective

LIVEKINDLY Collective was founded by Blue Horizon Group on the belief that plant-based alternatives have the power to make the global food system sustainable. As a collective of entrepreneurs and business leaders from across the globe, LIVEKINDLY Collective is uniquely positioned to create impact with speed, at scale – because of its unique capabilities and purpose-driven mission to effect change through sustainable, cruelty-free, plant-based alternatives. Through its portfolio of brands, Oumph!, The Fry Family Food Co., LikeMeat and No Meat, LIVEKINDLY Collective is making plant-based eating the new normal and providing consumers around the world with healthy, sustainable, delicious food options. Furthermore, LIVEKINDLY Collective is the voice of the plant-based movement, communicating informative, entertaining and inspiring content through its media and lifestyle platform, LIVEKINDLY.

Press Contact:

Katie Cycan

Crier Communications

310-274-1072 x 207

[email protected]

SOURCE LikeMeat