LikeMeat Launches Innovative, Plant-Based Chick'n Wings

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Did you know 1.4 billion chicken wings were eaten during Superbowl 2020? If you laid that number of wings out end to end, they would circle the globe 3 times! Not to state the obvious, but that's 700 million chickens. For just one day.

Now there's a way to love wings and leave the bird. LikeMeat, a LIVEKINDLY Collective brand, has cracked the chick'n wing code with the launch of its newest plant-based meat offering, Like Chick'n Wings. Today, they arrive nationwide in Sprouts, just in time for peak gameday party season.

Like Chick'n Wings, the plant-based spin on America's favorite party food. With a perfectly crispy coating and a juicy, bone-free, meaty texture, these wings are sure to score a touchdown at every football watch party. Each pack of mouth-watering Like Chick'n Wings includes a pouch of vegan buffalo sauce so you can toss, sauce and dip to your heart's content, while staying 100% plant-based. A wing-wing situation!

"Football season is prime time for wing eating and game watching with friends," says Emily Klooster, VP of Marketing for LikeMeat. "And while not all of us will know the spread between the Pats and the Packers, everyone can get excited about the snack spread. Like Chick'n Wings are delicious, gameday-worthy, plant-based wings that everyone at the party can enjoy. This launch is iconic, not just for LikeMeat, but for the whole category. We're the only brand making plant-based wings with a taste and texture guaranteed to leave even the biggest meat-loving sports fan craving more."

Gluten-free, certified plant-based and made with non-GMO ingredients, Like Chick'n Wings are now available in a Family Pack for $16.99 in the freezer aisle at Sprouts. Like Chick'n Wings will be available in additional pack sizes in January 2022 at major retailers nationwide.

For more information, please visit LikeMeat.com/us/ and for a store locator please visit https://www.sprouts.com/stores/.

About LikeMeat and LIVEKINDLY Collective

LIVEKINDLY Collective was founded by Blue Horizon Group on the belief that plant-based alternatives have the power to make the global food system sustainable. Its mission is to make plant-based living the new norm. As a collective of founders, entrepreneurs and business leaders from across the globe, LIVEKINDLY Collective is uniquely positioned to create impact with speed, at scale. Through its portfolio of brands, Oumph!, The Fry Family Food Co., LikeMeat, No Meat, The Dutch Weed Burger, Happy Chicken and Giggling Pig, LIVEKINDLY Collective is providing consumers around the world with more sustainable, delicious food options. Furthermore, the company is the voice of the plant-based movement, communicating informative, entertaining and inspiring content through its media and lifestyle platform, LIVEKINDLY and @livekindlyco on Instagram. LIVEKINDLY Collective has 500 employees and sells in more than 40 countries around the world. To learn more, visit www.thelivekindlyco.com.

