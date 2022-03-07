LikeMeat Showcases Plant-Based Like Chick'n Products at Natural Products Expo West 2022

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LikeMeat, a LIVEKINDLY Collective brand, today announces its attendance at the upcoming 2022 Natural Products Expo West. The innovative plant-based brand will sample its popular products including Like BBQ Chick'n, Like Chick'n Pieces, and LikeWings throughout the show at booth #N1907 in the Anaheim Convention Center's North Hall, Level 200. LikeMeat will host a LikeWings and Beer happy hour at its booth on Thursday, March 10 from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m.

LikeMeat, the innovative plant-based brand will sample its popular products including Like BBQ Chick'n, Like Chick'n Pieces, and LikeWings throughout the show at booth #N1907 in the Anaheim Convention Center's North Hall, Level 200. LikeMeat will host a LikeWings and Beer happy hour at its booth on Thursday, March 10 from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m.

At LikeMeat's booth, show attendees will be able to enjoy plenty of plant-based snacks featuring a number of LikeMeat products including delicious Like Chick'n Tacos with fresh salsa and guacamole, Like BBQ Chick'n Sandwiches topped with creamy vegan coleslaw, LikeWings tossed in their exclusive buffalo sauce, as well as Like Nuggets.

"We are thrilled to be sharing LikeMeat with Expo West attendees for the first time," says Emily Klooster, VP of Marketing for LikeMeat. "We're all looking forward to the in-person show and especially excited about our fun, plant-based happy hour. It's our mission to drive and share progress through food, and there's no better place than Expo West to do just that with retailer representatives, media contacts, and other industry members."

All LikeMeat products are made with authentic flavors and textures, so you can keep eating the meals you crave. With the aim of driving progress through pleasure, LikeMeat's chick'n pieces and wings are non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free, and made with high-quality ingredients. Every LikeMeat variety provides plenty of plant-powered protein and fiber. And even the packaging trays are earth-friendly, made from 95% recycled materials.

For more information about LikeMeat, please visit LikeMeat.com/us/ or follow along on Instagram @likemeat.us.

About LikeMeat and LIVEKINDLY Collective

LIVEKINDLY Collective was founded by Blue Horizon Group on the belief that plant-based alternatives have the power to make the global food system sustainable. Its mission is to make plant-based living the new norm. As a collective of founders, entrepreneurs and business leaders from across the globe, LIVEKINDLY Collective is uniquely positioned to create impact with speed, at scale. Through its portfolio of food brands LikeMeat, The Fry Family Food Co., Oumph!, No Meat, The Dutch Weed Burger, Happy Chicken and Giggling Pig, LIVEKINDLY Collective is providing consumers around the world with sustainable, delicious food options. Furthermore, the Company serves as a voice for the plant-based movement, communicating informative, entertaining and inspiring content through its media and lifestyle platform, LIVEKINDLY and @livekindlyco on Instagram. LIVEKINDLY Collective has over 500 employees and products in more than 40 countries around the world. To learn more, visit www.thelivekindlyco.com.

Press Contact:

Katie Cycan

Crier Communications

310.274.1072 x 207

[email protected]

SOURCE LikeMeat