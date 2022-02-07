LikeMeat's Like Chick'n Wings Touch Down in Over 1,400 Target Stores Nationwide

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today there's good news for gameday snackers; LikeMeat, a LIVEKINDLY Collective brand, announces its plant-based Like Chick'n Wings are now available in over 1,400 Target stores nationwide. These indulgent, delicious wings are the perfect snack to devour with your game-watching crew. As we gear up for the most watched sporting event of the year and also the most popular time to enjoy wings, having the right snacks for watch parties is a priority for many. In fact, an estimated 89% of Americans will gather with others to watch the big game, and 70% plan on purchasing alternative or diet-specific foods (such as plant-based or gluten-free products) for truly versatile snack spreads.

"Launching in Target in time for the big game is a big win for us," says Emily Klooster, VP of marketing for LikeMeat. "Like Chick'n Wings are a deliciously crispy, plant-based alternative to satisfy your craviest of cravings. We are here to crash the chicken party, one wing at a time."

Wings without a bone to pick, literally. LikeMeat's spin on a fan-favorite party food ditches the bird and is 100% plant-based, while still delivering the crispy, juicy, meaty taste and texture of wings that we all crave. Non-GMO, gluten-free, packed with plenty of plant-powered protein and fiber, Like Chick'n Wings taste good while doing good too. Plus, every bag includes a vegan buffalo sauce to coat, dip and toss your wings in. Or just wing it and create your own original sauce recipe. Either way is lick-your-fingers-worthy. Find Like Chick'n Wings in the freezer bunkers at select Targets nationwide for $9.99 per one pound Family Pack.

For more information, visit LikeMeat.com/us/ and for a Target store locator, visit Target.com/store-locator/find-stores.

About LikeMeat and LIVEKINDLY Collective

LIVEKINDLY Collective was founded by Blue Horizon Group on the belief that plant-based alternatives have the power to make the global food system sustainable. Its mission is to make plant-based living the new norm. As a collective of founders, entrepreneurs and business leaders from across the globe, LIVEKINDLY Collective is uniquely positioned to create impact with speed, at scale. Through its portfolio of food brands LikeMeat, The Fry Family Food Co., Oumph!, No Meat, The Dutch Weed Burger, Happy Chicken and Giggling Pig, LIVEKINDLY Collective is providing consumers around the world with sustainable, delicious food options. Furthermore, the Company serves as a voice for the plant-based movement, communicating informative, entertaining and inspiring content through its media and lifestyle platform, LIVEKINDLY and @livekindlyco on Instagram. LIVEKINDLY Collective has over 500 employees and products in more than 40 countries around the world. To learn more, visit www.thelivekindlyco.com.

