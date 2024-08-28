Likewise AI-Powered Personalization Features and Industry-Leading Entertainment Recommendations Drive 300% Subscription Growth

Recent study shows that consumers choose Likewise recommendations over those from Google and leading entertainment sites

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Likewise , the Bill Gates-backed personalized entertainment discovery platform, with over 7 million registered users, is the leading platform for consumers to discover, collect, and share their favorite TV shows, movies, books and podcasts. Today, the company announces key company milestones.

Likewise now has more than 8 million subscriptions to its entertainment newsletters, making them the largest newsletter in entertainment. Likewise entertainment newsletters, including Watchlist, Booklist, and Podlist, are renowned for providing highly curated and individually personalized recommendations. These newsletters, and their integration into the AI-powered Likewise mobile app and entertainment discovery platform, are revolutionizing how consumers engage with their favorite entertainment content.

Company Milestones

A 300% increase in newsletter subscriptions : Subscriptions to Likewise newsletters have tripled in the past year, driven by the launch and integration of Pix, the company's AI-powered personal entertainment companion.

: Subscriptions to Likewise newsletters have tripled in the past year, driven by the launch and integration of Pix, the company's AI-powered personal entertainment companion. Largest Entertainment Newsletter: Likewise newsletters, which help consumers discover their next favorite TV shows, movies, books, and podcasts are the largest and most influential newsletters in entertainment.

Likewise newsletters, which help consumers discover their next favorite TV shows, movies, books, and podcasts are the largest and most influential newsletters in entertainment. The Likewise Platform: Likewise newsletters are integrated into the company's entertainment discovery platform which includes the Likewise mobile and connected TV apps, its website, and Pix, its personal entertainment companion which is available to users via email, text, and WhatsApp.

Likewise newsletters are integrated into the company's entertainment discovery platform which includes the Likewise mobile and connected TV apps, its website, and Pix, its personal entertainment companion which is available to users via email, text, and WhatsApp. Unmatched Personalization: Likewise AI-powered newsletters, which reach millions of consumers every day are individually personalized to each reader. In addition to the latest news and updates on TV shows, movies, books, and podcasts, newsletters also include recommendations that are specific to each subscriber, based on their individual tastes and preferences.

Research Highlights Superior Recommendations

Recent research demonstrates that consumers strongly prefer Likewise recommendations. In blind tests across four platforms, consumers chose Likewise recommendations 3x more often than those from Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb, and 1.5x more often than those from Google.

These superior recommendations, combined with the company's curated content and AI-powered personalization, provide every Likewise user with an unmatched entertainment discovery experience.

"We are using the latest AI technology to help millions discover their next favorite TV show, movie, book, and podcast," says Likewise CEO Ian Morris. "We are working every day to provide the best entertainment recommendations, personalized to each individual user, and our rapid growth is a testament to how that approach is resonating with entertainment lovers everywhere."

About Likewise :

Bill Gates-backed Likewise is the leading personalized entertainment discovery platform. The company combines rich, real-time preference data with the latest AI technology to provide users with highly personalized and curated recommendations covering TV shows, movies, books, and podcasts. With more than 7 million registered users with taste profiles that include 600 million preferences, as well as 8 million subscriptions to its personalized entertainment newsletters, Likewise continues to revolutionize the way people discover and engage with their favorite entertainment content.

Media Contacts:

SSM&L: [email protected]

Brian Draggoo: [email protected]

SOURCE Likewise