Likewise Partners Announces Acquisition of $3.7 Million Milwaukee Industrial Property

The property at 9720 S. Oakwood Park Drive is 54,833 square feet and has a 24-foot clear height. It is located within the 4.5 million-square-foot Franklin Business Park, which currently has less than 3% vacancy and limited sites available for additional development.

Constructed in 2000, 9720 Oakwood is 100% leased to four tenants from diverse industries. The property is near Interstate 41 and the 2.5 million-square-foot Oak Creek fulfillment center that Amazon opened in 2020.

"This transaction is consistent with our objective to acquire highly functional industrial properties to meet the rising demand among companies looking to serve their customers quickly and efficiently in Midwest markets," said Steven Buss, Founder and CEO of Likewise Partners. "9720 Oakwood provides our tenants access to more than 10 million people in the Milwaukee and Chicago markets."

Adam Matson and Travis Tiede with Newmark Group Inc. advised Likewise in the acquisition, and Raymond Zanca and Scott Modelski with Black Bear Capital Partners arranged mortgage financing. Sarah Zack with Dorsey & Whitney LLP served as legal advisor.

About Likewise Partners

Likewise Partners is an emerging advisor specializing in Midwest industrial real estate investment and development. Likewise was founded in 2020 by real estate veteran Steven Buss after a 25-year career at real estate brokerage firms CBRE and Jones Lang LaSalle, where he completed more than 130 industrial transactions totaling 44 million square feet. Likewise targets industrial investment and development in Midwest markets, including Minneapolis, Minnesota; Milwaukee and Madison, Wisconsin; Des Moines, Iowa; and Grand Rapids, Michigan. Likewise Partners is a real estate investment firm with one common goal: Do what's right. Always. Learn more at likewise.partners .

