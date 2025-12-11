LIKHA Debuts at Nordstrom, Celebrating Filipino Artisans and Sustainable Design

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LIKHA , a Filipino lifestyle brand known for its artisan-made home décor, jewelry, and fashion accessories, proudly announces its launch with Nordstrom .

Rooted in the Filipino word "likha" — meaning "creation" — the brand's mission is to empower local artisans through sustainable livelihoods while bringing the warmth and craftsmanship of the Philippines to a global audience.

LIKHA mother-of-pearl accessories, handwoven décor, and natural fiber accents — handcrafted sustainably by Filipino artisans, now available at Nordstrom.

"We're thrilled to join Nordstrom in advancing a shared commitment to sustainability and ethical sourcing," said Nathalie Llorente-Lim, founder and CEO of LIKHA. "This partnership is more than a retail milestone — it's a celebration of Filipino craftsmanship and a step toward a more inclusive, sustainable future for design."

LIKHA is a Fair Trade and People & Planet First verified brand and has worked with the Nest Ethical Handcraft Program.

Each LIKHA piece is handcrafted by Filipino artisans using natural, locally sourced materials — from seagrass and abaca to palm, coconut coir, shells, and sustainably harvested wood — with many designs incorporating upcycled agricultural byproducts. The brand's production model promotes fair wages, community development, and the preservation of traditional craft techniques passed down through generations.

The launch features LIKHA's signature line of handwoven home décor and accents, jewelry, and fashion accessories, all crafted in collaboration with artisan communities across the Philippines. Designed for the modern conscious consumer, each piece carries a story of heritage, hope, and connection — blending time-honored craftsmanship with contemporary design.

As part of its ongoing commitment to measurable impact, LIKHA reports:

100% wage parity for women artisans , ensuring women earn equal pay to their male counterparts.

90% natural and 95% locally sourced materials across its product lines, reducing environmental impact while supporting local economies.

Founded by Nathalie Llorente-Lim, a Tory Burch Fellow, Vital Voices Global Fellow, and WBENC-certified woman entrepreneur, LIKHA continues to build a business centered on impact and cultural heritage.

"Every piece we create represents a livelihood, a story, and a choice for a more sustainable world," said Llorente-Lim. "At the end of the day, it's not just about numbers — it's about dignity, pride, and real progress for our communities."

By joining Nordstrom's growing roster of purpose-driven brands, LIKHA continues to amplify its impact — creating opportunities for artisans while bringing sustainable design inspired by Filipino culture into more homes and wardrobes across the U.S.

