Lil' Drug Store Products Inc. Adds Nicotac™ Brand Nicotine Gum to Product Portfolio

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lil' Drug Store Products Inc. (LDSP) is introducing NicotacTM brand nicotine gum as the latest addition to their growing portfolio of health and wellness brands. Beginning on May 1, 2018, NicotacTM will ship exclusively to convenience stores to help the estimated 22 million adult smokers who say they want to quit smoking each year. Lil' Drug will offer NicotacTM in two nicotine strengths (2MG and 4MG nicotine polarcrilex) and a complete assortment of flavors including fruit, mint and cinnamon, the most popular flavor of nicotine gum. NicotacTM will be sold in 10-piece packages for a suggested retail price of $4.99, approximately 45% lower than the leading national brand currently sold in convenience stores.
Convenience stores are the logical retail channel for Lil' Drug to launch NicotacTM brand nicotine gum. Although convenience stores sell more cigarettes than any other retail channel, less than 3% of Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) products are sold in c-stores to help smokers quit. Lil' Drug aims to make NRT products like NicotacTM brand nicotine gum more widely available to c-store shoppers by marketing the brand to over 150,000 convenience stores in the United States.
"When we surveyed the distribution of nicotine gum sales in the category, it was clear the convenience store channel had tremendous room for growth," said Doug Marquardt, Director of Marketing at Lil' Drug. "Since the majority of smokers frequently shop convenience stores, it is a great opportunity for NicotacTM brand nicotine gum to help those who want to quit smoking."
The introduction of NicotacTM into the c-store channel follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) "Every Try Counts" ad campaign that launched in January 2018 to encourage cigarette smokers to quit smoking. The "Every Try Counts" campaign features ads displayed in and around convenience stores where smokers face a number of triggers that encourage the purchase of tobacco products.
Lil' Drug Store Products is the #1 supplier of health and beauty care (HBC) products to the convenience store channel. The company carries a complete assortment of national brand and private label HBC products in over 100,000 convenience stores across the United States. Lil' Drug is the exclusive marketer of the full line of Chattem brands including Rolaids, and other well-known brands such as Ricola, Carmex, Allegra, Rayovac, Opti-Free PureMoist, Systane Ultra, Harvest Snaps, Sensible Foods and Popchips. Shoppers can count on Lil' Drug Store Products to meet their needs when away from home.
