Convenience stores are the logical retail channel for Lil' Drug to launch NicotacTM brand nicotine gum. Although convenience stores sell more cigarettes than any other retail channel, less than 3% of Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) products are sold in c-stores to help smokers quit. Lil' Drug aims to make NRT products like NicotacTM brand nicotine gum more widely available to c-store shoppers by marketing the brand to over 150,000 convenience stores in the United States.

"When we surveyed the distribution of nicotine gum sales in the category, it was clear the convenience store channel had tremendous room for growth," said Doug Marquardt, Director of Marketing at Lil' Drug. "Since the majority of smokers frequently shop convenience stores, it is a great opportunity for NicotacTM brand nicotine gum to help those who want to quit smoking."

The introduction of NicotacTM into the c-store channel follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) "Every Try Counts" ad campaign that launched in January 2018 to encourage cigarette smokers to quit smoking. The "Every Try Counts" campaign features ads displayed in and around convenience stores where smokers face a number of triggers that encourage the purchase of tobacco products.

Lil' Drug Store Products is the #1 supplier of health and beauty care (HBC) products to the convenience store channel. The company carries a complete assortment of national brand and private label HBC products in over 100,000 convenience stores across the United States. Lil' Drug is the exclusive marketer of the full line of Chattem brands including Rolaids, and other well-known brands such as Ricola, Carmex, Allegra, Rayovac, Opti-Free PureMoist, Systane Ultra, Harvest Snaps, Sensible Foods and Popchips. Shoppers can count on Lil' Drug Store Products to meet their needs when away from home.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lil-drug-store-products-inc-adds-nicotac-brand-nicotine-gum-to-product-portfolio-300623599.html

SOURCE Lil’ Drug Store Products Inc.

Related Links

http://www.lildrugstore.com

