Fans have the chance to win Lil Jon's actual custom parade jacket, with all donations benefiting Autism Speaks

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following Grammy Award winner Lil Jon's performance on the Toys"R"Us float at the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®, Toys"R"Us and Lil Jon today announced a national giving initiative offering fans the opportunity to own the iconic jacket worn by the artist, in support of Autism Speaks, the nation's leading autism advocacy organization. Donations made beginning today through December 26, 2025 will earn entries for a chance to win a trip to Los Angeles, where Lil Jon will personally sign and present the jacket to one lucky winner.

Lil Jon + Toys“R”Us® Turn Viral Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® Moment Into Support for Autism Speaks

The collaboration between Lil Jon and Toys"R"Us quickly gained traction, becoming one of the most talked-about moments of the parade.

"Lil Jon brought incredible energy to the Toys"R"Us float this year, and we're thrilled to carry that momentum forward through this unique initiative," said Kim Miller Olko, Global CMO of Toys"R"Us. "We've proudly partnered with Autism Speaks in the past, and we're deeply committed to continuing and expanding our work together. This initiative not only gives fans something extraordinary to look forward to, but also directly supports a cause that is deeply important to our team and our community."

"I'm excited to partner once again with Toys"R"Us - giving fans the chance to win my custom jacket that I wore during the parade - in support of Autism Speaks. Donate now, let's gooo, YEAHHH!!" said LIL JON.

How to Enter

Participants can enter by making a donation to Autism Speaks at www.toysrus.com/donatenow. Each contribution unlocks entries as follows:

$5 donation = 1 entry

$25 donation = 10 entries

$50 donation = 40 entries

$100 donation = 100 entries

After donating, participants can earn an additional entry by tagging a friend in the comments of the official @toysrus Instagram announcement post.

Prize

One Grand Prize Winner will receive:

The custom jacket worn by Lil Jon on the Toys"R"Us float at this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

A meet-and-greet and signing with Lil Jon in Los Angeles

Round-trip domestic airfare for two (2) to Los Angeles

One-night hotel stay

All donations will support Autism Speaks, furthering Toys"R"Us' commitment to the autism community. This effort builds on the brand's past collaborations with Autism Speaks, with Toys"R"Us dedicated to continuing and growing its partnership to champion inclusivity, understanding, and support for autism families.

"Toys"R"Us and Lil Jon coming together to support Autism Speaks brings to life the message my mom taught me as a kid, that hope and acceptance can carry us through anything. It lets families know they're seen, supported, and never alone," said Logan Slaughter, Autism Speaks Champion of Change.

Full rules and entry form details are available at www.toysrus.com/donatenow.

About Lil Jon

Lil Jon's consistent hitmaking has earned him legions of fans from Los Angeles to New York to the Midwest and of course his native region, the South. Lil Jon won BMI's Songwriter of the Year award, eleven Billboard Awards, a Grammy Award, a Radio Music Award, a BET award, two MTV Video Music Awards, and an American Music Award. The multi-platinum artist and rapper has collaborated with a diverse array of artists including Usher, Ciara, Ludacris, Big & Rich, Miley Cyrus, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, T.I., Bret Michaels, Steve Aoki, Becky G, Pitbull, will.i.am, Machine Gun Kelly, DJ Snake, LMFAO, Travis Barker, The Dream, TLC, Too $hort, T-Pain, Jennifer Lopez, E-40 and more.

About Autism Speaks

In partnership with autistic people, Autism Speaks works to create an inclusive world and redefine possible for people with autism across their lifespan. As the largest autism organization in the U.S., Autism Speaks has spent more than two decades driving research, expanding services, and shaping policy to improve quality of life. Each year, the organization connects millions of autistic people and their families to free sources, advocacy and support, while working across sectors to advance disability inclusion and opportunity. Learn more at AutismSpeaks.org and follow @AutismSpeaks on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

About Toys"R"Us

Toys"R"Us is a global leader in the toy industry, celebrating the joys of childhood and play for over 70 years. Geoffrey the Giraffe™, the beloved mascot of Toys"R"Us, is adored by millions of kids and their families around the world. In the U.S., Toys"R"Us can be found inside every Macy's store, at flagship locations across the country, and online at toysrus.com. Globally, the brand generates more than USD $2 billion in annual retail sales through over 1,500 stores and e-commerce businesses in 35+ countries. Toys"R"Us is owned by WHP Global, a leading brand management firm with a portfolio of consumer brands that generate USD$7 billion in retail sales. For more information, visit toysrus.com and follow @toysrus on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

