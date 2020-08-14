Lil Mosey Celebrates Success And Gifts Fans Three New Songs

In its 26th week on the Hot 100, "Blueberry Faygo" clawed its way back into top-ten, solidifying Mosey's robust presence on the mainstream circuit. This summer, the bubbly jam also leaped its way into double-platinum status, marking its ubiquitous influence in hip-hop.

Mosey's exponential rise dates back to his 2018 rookie campaign, and debut project Northsbest, which spawned his double platinum hit "Noticed." In 2019, he graduated into a Certified Hitmaker with his glossy, star-studded album featuring Chris Brown, Gunna, and Trippie Redd. The project peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 and kicked off his Certified Hitmaker World Tour.

Certified Hitmaker (AVA Leak) Tracklist:

Blueberry Faygo Top Gone (with Lunay) Back At It (ft. Lil Baby) Stuck in a Dream (ft. Gunna) G Walk (with Chris Brown ) Live This Wild So Fast Never Scared (ft. Trippie Redd) Rose Gold Speed Racin Bankroll (ft. AJ Tracey) Jet to the West Rockstars Dreamin See My Baby Space Coupe Kari's World Bands Out Tha Roof My Dues Focus On Me

Lil Mosey Certified Hitmaker (AVA Leak) eAlbum

Retail: https://smarturl.it/LilMoseyCTM

Follow Lil Mosey: Twitter | Instagram | Soundcloud

Lil Mosey Press Images: https://umusic.app.box.com/s/l53q29yvnep7ni0rvo1yfza4l4jbh1yi

SOURCE Interscope Records

Related Links

www.interscope.com

