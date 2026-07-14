CASIO Makes Classroom-Ready Calculator Free for Everyone with Launch of fx-300ES PLUS Online Emulator

Casio's fx-300ES PLUS Online Emulator is the First Web-Accessible Emulator of the Iconic Scientific Calculator, Giving Students, Parents and Teachers Free, Instant Access

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc. today announced a free online emulator for its fx-300ES PLUS scientific calculator, available now at ClassPad.net. The first web-accessible emulator of its kind for the fx-300ES series gives students and educators instant access to a fully functional digital calculator—at no cost—from any internet-connected device.

Casio's fx-300ES PLUS Online Emulator is the First Web-Accessible Emulator of the Iconic Scientific Calculator, Giving Students, Parents and Teachers Free, Instant Access

"The 300ES PLUS has been a staple in math and science classrooms for years because it's reliable and easy to use," said Marko Wityk, Senior General Manager of EdTech at Casio America. "This emulator takes that same experience and makes it available to any student. Whether they're finishing homework or teachers are walking a class through a problem, this tool removes any barriers standing in the way of learning."

Designed for Classrooms

The emulator requires only a free login through Google, Google Classroom, Microsoft, or Clever, platforms already in use at schools nationwide. Users gain access to a fully functional digital calculator replicating the fx-300ES PLUS, along with other scientific and graphing calculator options from Casio.

Key features include:

Projection mode – The emulator screen can be enlarged for display on a projector or interactive whiteboard, letting teachers walk the entire class through problems step-by-step.

– The emulator screen can be enlarged for display on a projector or interactive whiteboard, letting teachers walk the entire class through problems step-by-step. Key log – Displays a running log of each key used in a problem, allowing students to easily follow along with the teacher.

– Displays a running log of each key used in a problem, allowing students to easily follow along with the teacher. Natural Textbook Display – See math problems and fractions exactly as they would appear in textbooks, homework, or exams.

– See math problems and fractions exactly as they would appear in textbooks, homework, or exams. Zero cost and instant access – No app download needed and no purchase or subscription required now or in the foreseeable future.

– No app download needed and no purchase or subscription required now or in the foreseeable future. Device-agnostic – Compatible with any web-enabled device, from school Chromebooks to home laptops to tablets and other mobile devices.

– Compatible with any web-enabled device, from school Chromebooks to home laptops to tablets and other mobile devices. Screenshot – Capture an image of the calculator display to compare results and functions. Screenshots are copied to the clipboard for use in other applications as well.

The fx-300ES PLUS emulator is available now, free of charge, at ClassPad.net. Users can log in with an existing Google, Google Classroom, Microsoft, or Clever account. No additional registration is required.

The physical calculator remains available at major retailers nationwide and online at casio.com, typically priced around $15. Education pricing is available to teachers and schools by contacting [email protected].

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc. is a subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Casio's EdTech division is dedicated to empowering students, educators, and parents with tools that make learning more accessible and effective. Casio products are sold through authorized Casio dealers. For more information, visit casio.com.

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.