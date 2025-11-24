LIL UZI VERT MARKS NEW CAREER CHAPTER AS AN INDEPENDENT ARTIST WITH THE RELEASE OF "CHANEL BOY" WITH ROC NATION DISTRIBUTION

Watch The New Music Video HERE

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global trailblazer LIL UZI VERT announced their signing to ROC Nation distribution, a move that allows them to maintain their independence and fully own their masters with the release of "Chanel Boy", produced by ZeeGoinXrazy. With the announcement, UZI joins JAY-Z and Rihanna as the only two artists to be managed by Roc Nation and signed to ROC Nation Distribution. The Philadelphia native also signed a deal with Roc Nation Publishing.

Over the course of their illustrious career, the multiple GRAMMY-nominated and RIAA Diamond-certified superstar has amassed over 31 billion career streams, cementing their status as a global icon.

UZI has released an array of critically acclaimed albums, three of which have reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts. The superstar has earned over 100 placements on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, including signature hits such as the Diamond-certified single "XO TOUR Llif3," "Just Wanna Rock," "Futsal Shuffle 2020" and "That Way," among many others.

UZI's unparalleled ability to blend genres has earned them a loyal fan base and a spot among the most innovative artists of this generation. Their catalog includes multiple platinum and gold-certified tracks, including The Way Life Goes and Neon Guts (feat. Pharrell Williams), along with the highly successful collaborative project PLUTO X BABY PLUTO with Future. Additionally, UZI's involvement in Migos' hit single "Bad and Boujee" further solidified their reputation for shaping chart-topping collaborations.

"UZI is a global icon and a dynamic force in the music industry, so we're thrilled to work together with them in this new capacity." ROC Nation Distribution President Krystian Santini said. "Our partnership is centered around empowering UZI to continue building their legacy, with full creative control and the resources to take their artistry to new heights."

