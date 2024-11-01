LIL UZI VERT RELEASES 'ETERNAL ATAKE 2' OUT EVERYWHERE TODAY
News provided byLil Uzi Vert
Nov 01, 2024, 09:54 ET
WATCH OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO FOR "CHILL BAE"
DIAMOND CERTIFIED GLOBAL SUPERSTAR'S NEW ALBUM IS THE FOLLOW-UP TO 2020'S CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED, FAN FAVORITE 'ETERNAL ATAKE'
DOWNLOAD/STREAM: 'ETERNAL ATAKE 2'
DOWNLOAD HI-RES ARTWORK HERE
NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global trailblazer LIL UZI VERT unveils the long-awaited ETERNAL ATAKE 2. This highly anticipated album promises an otherworldly journey, filled with the unexpected twists that have become the artist's signature.
RIAA Diamond-certified and multiple GRAMMY-nominated superstar LIL UZI VERT has a sound as dynamic as their vision and trend-setting fashion. The Philadelphia native boasts over 31 billion career streams, three GRAMMY nominations and over 100 career Billboard Hot 100 charted songs.
Uzi's critically acclaimed albums include, RIAA Platinum albums; LUV IS RAGE 2, ETERNAL ATAKE, LIL UZI VERT VS. THE WORLD, and PINK TAPE, three which landed #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. LUV IS RAGE 2 featured the hit Diamond certified worldwide hit, "XO Tour Llif3," 4X Platinum certified, "The Way Life Goes," and Platinum certified, "Neon Guts (feat. Pharrell Williams)."
In addition to their extensive catalog, the artist has also featured on several record-breaking tracks including Migos' RIAA 4X Platinum, GRAMMY-nominated, chart-topping hit single, "Bad and Boujee."
'ETERNAL ATAKE 2' TRACKLIST
We Good
Light Year (Practice)
Meteor Man
Paars In Mars
The Rush (ft. Big Time Rush)
Not An Option
She Stank
Mr Chow
Lyft Em Up
Chips And Dip
Black Hole
Chill Bae
Goddard Song
Perkysex
Conceited
Space High
SOURCE Lil Uzi Vert
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article