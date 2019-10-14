Lil Uzi Vert, Young M.A, CASANOVA & Lil Tecca Join TIDAL X Rock The Vote Lineup

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO: Lil Uzi Vert, Young M.A, CASANOVA and Lil Tecca join an incredible line-up featuring Alicia Keys, Farruko, French Montana, Becky G, G-Eazy, Ty Dolla $ign, Carnage, CNCO, Moneybagg Yo, Doja Cat, Gashi, Dermot Kennedy, Lucky Daye, Angelica Vila and Nicole Bus

WHAT: The 5th annual "TIDAL X" benefit concert, TIDAL X Rock The Vote, is supporting awareness for voter registration, education and rights as well as kicking off TIDAL's ongoing partnership with Rock The Vote

WHERE: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Tickets start at $26 and can be purchased here. To learn more, tune-in to the show's livestream and make donations fans can visit: TIDAL.com/RockTheVote or text TIDAL to 788-683 to donate.

WHEN: October 21 at 8pm

WHY: TIDAL is committed to supporting philanthropic endeavors and key social issues that the music community is passionate about. Ahead of the 2020 election, education surrounding voter registration and rights is imperative to ensure high youth turnout at the voting booths.

Thanks to this year's sponsors including Cognac Brand D'USSÉ, Turtle Beach, Mark Levinson By Harman, CIROC Ultra Premium Vodka and Snipes, one hundred percent of net ticket proceeds and donations will support the cause.

Since inception in 2015, the "TIDAL X" benefit concerts have raised millions of dollars for social justice, criminal justice reform, disaster relief & recovery, and education causes. Each year more than 30 of the world's premier superstars and most promising emerging artists gather to support those in need across the globe. Past performers include Stevie Wonder, Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Jennifer Lopez, Kaskade, Fifth Harmony, Jessie Reyez, Alessia Cara, Flatbush Zombies, Bazzi and many more -- you can watch their performances here: TIDAL.com/Brooklyn

About TIDAL

TIDAL is an artist-owned global music and entertainment platform that brings artists and fans closer together through unique original content and exclusive events.

Available in 54 countries, the streaming service has more than 60 million songs and 250,000 high quality videos in its catalog along with original video series, podcasts, thousands of expertly curated playlists and artist discovery via TIDAL Rising. With the commitment of its owners to create a more sustainable model for the music industry, TIDAL is available in premium and HiFi tiers—which includes Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) recordings.

