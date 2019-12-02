Lil Wayne Launches GKUA Ultra Premium Cannabis Brand

This unique new brand celebrates the best cannabis in the world, with some of the highest natural levels of THC available. GKUA Ultra Premium flower is sourced from the most experienced growers, who produce strains that are very limited, incredibly potent and impossibly difficult to find…truly the best flower!

"I used to just want to get high, now I smoke to get inspired," said Lil Wayne. "With GKUA, I'm sharing a feeling that I love."

Beyond the products, GKUA celebrates culture and artistic achievement. As Lil Wayne has done throughout his career, GKUA will support new artists in multiple mediums, such as fashion designers, song writers, musicians, models, dancers and visual artists through artistic collaborations that promote not only the brand, but the GKUA lifestyle.

"The combination of our incredible products, market knowledge and commitment to quality, paired with the unmatched fanbase of Lil Wayne, the ultimate cannabis connoisseur, creates an unprecedented opportunity to create a cannabis brand that values creativity and the artistic pursuit," said Beau Golob, President and Co-founder GKUA Inc. "It's an honor to lead this company along with Lil Wayne, curating a premium line of products that inspires people and feeds their creativity. This is historic and really exciting!"

As well as bringing the best cannabis products to market, GKUA will be offering their customers free tickets to the hottest party of the year. The first GKUA VIP PARTY featuring once in a lifetime performances with Lil Wayne and Friends is scheduled for 2020.

At launch, GKUA Ultra Premium products will be available in select Los Angeles dispensaries with a larger roll-out across the state in 2020. They include:

GKUA Ultra Premium Flower : Sourced from the most experienced growers, GKUA will produce strains that are very limited, incredibly potent and impossibly difficult to find…truly the best flower! Available at launch is HOLLYGROVE a unique strain for Lil Wayne and GKUA and UPROAR a very limited strain.

: Sourced from the most experienced growers, GKUA will produce strains that are very limited, incredibly potent and impossibly difficult to find…truly the best flower! Available at launch is HOLLYGROVE a unique strain for and GKUA and UPROAR a very limited strain. GKUA Ultra Premium Battery Technology : This new proprietary ceramic heating element and cutting-edge design is optimized to efficiently deliver vape in easily controllable doses while elevating the user experience. The battery technology combined with GKUA Ultra Premium THC or CBD oil is the future of vape.

: This new proprietary ceramic heating element and cutting-edge design is optimized to efficiently deliver vape in easily controllable doses while elevating the user experience. The battery technology combined with GKUA Ultra Premium THC or CBD oil is the future of vape. GKUA THC Vape : Sourced from the best cannabis with all organic inputs, GKUA's THC Vape is an exclusive formulation that carefully transforms the highest quality cannabis into potent THC vape oil. Independently lab tested and certified for purity. GKUA Ultra Premium vape oil, pure and potent.

: Sourced from the best cannabis with all organic inputs, GKUA's THC Vape is an exclusive formulation that carefully transforms the highest quality cannabis into potent THC vape oil. Independently lab tested and certified for purity. GKUA Ultra Premium vape oil, pure and potent. GKUA Ultra Premium Concentrates: Intensely potent and flavorful, GKUA Ultra Premium Concentrates are sourced from the finest cannabis flower with off-the-chart THC levels created for dabbing or adding to flower. Potency you can taste and feel.

Dispensaries will be giving away the first of a series of Lil Wayne + GKUA posters with every purchase of GKUA Ultra Premium products. To find out more about GKUA products and upcoming events, visit the website at gkua.com.

About GKUA Ultra Premium

Lil Wayne, artistic giant and connoisseur of cannabis, has created the ultimate cannabis brand, GKUA Ultra Premium. Lil Wayne provides inspiration to millions of people and now he is delivering it in one more form, the best high of your life. Produced from the finest cannabis, GKUA Ultra Premium products are Lil Wayne tasted and approved. GKUA strives to inspire artists and dreamers and supports the arts through collaborations with new artists in multiple mediums. GKUA Ultra Premium products are available in select California dispensaries. For more information about GKUA Ultra Premium products and events, visit gkua.com .

