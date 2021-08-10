Lil Wayne's GKUA And CampNova Gives Away Live Stream Concert Access Tickets

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lil Wayne is hitting the stage along with members of Young Money and friends for the UPROAR Hip Hop Festival at the Torch inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Friday, Aug. 13.

CampNova , with Lil Wayne, is giving away VIP live stream tickets with every purchase of GKUA Ultra Premium cannabis products available for sale at www.campnovaonline.com.

"GKUA is about feeling inspired," Lil Wayne said. "I'm looking forward to sharing that GKUA inspiration from the L.A. Coliseum. It is time to celebrate with friends."

The giveaway also includes Campnova's retail partners — Hellapaxx and Smoke On The Water , delivery companies tasked to deliver tickets directly to customers who order GKUA between Aug. 10-13. GKUA is available for same or next-day delivery. Customers also have the option of paying in cash or with credit cards. Tickets are available for delivery in the entire state of California, although limited in availability. The retail The GKUA Ultra Premium flower, available on CampNova , features eighths of G.O.A.T. and Slime and the products including virtual tickets with every purchase.

The VIP tickets for the UPROAR Hip Hop Festival will provide virtual experiences — from a dance competition to an art walk, along with non-stop backstage interviews and roaming cameras. It also includes glimpses of the red carpet, an inside view of the VIP Lounge and access to virtually interact with the immersive elements of the live stream.

Following the announcement of the UPROAR Hip Hop Festival, the GKUA Creative Director, Baqi Kopelman, also told Forbes, the August concert is the first of more Lil Wayne events at the L.A. Coliseum. GKUA recently entered an exclusive agreement with the venue to host 4/20 events, including in-person and virtual parties, performances and other events. The deal is set for the next five years with an option for renewal.

"We are creating an experience that will allow you to party with some of the greatest hip-hop artists of our time and all your best friends," added Kopelman.

Purchase is not necessary.

