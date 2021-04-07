Lil Wayne's GKUA Brand Inks Multi-Year Deal with The Torch at LA Memorial Coliseum to Host Performances & VIP Parties

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GKUA, the consumer lifestyle brand co-founded by artistic giant Lil Wayne, announced today it has entered into a monumental exclusive agreement with the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for all 4/20 events for years to come. As part of the new partnership, GKUA will host experiential and interactive parties, performances and additional festivities for in-person and streaming audiences.

The debut event, UPROAR, VIP Party and Performances, at The Torch at the LA Memorial Coliseum, featuring Lil Wayne, Young Money and Friends, will take place on August 13, 2021 and is set to be a grand opening of the nearly century-old Coliseum after a multi-million dollar renovation. The Los Angeles civic institution is known as "The Greatest Stadium in the World" thanks to a legacy that includes playing host to two Summer Olympics, appearances by six U.S. presidents, and concerts by music icons ranging from the Rolling Stones to U2 to Bruce Springsteen.

In-person tickets for the August 13th UPROAR at The Torch at the LA Memorial Coliseum, will go on sale Tuesday, April 20 at Ticketmaster.com. Along with the legendary Lil Wayne himself, fans should expect an epic line-up reflecting years of Lil Wayne's iconic collaborations and relationships in the hip-hop world, along with interactive experiences for in-person attendees and worldwide streaming audiences.

"We are creating an experience that will allow you to party with some of the greatest hip-hop artists of our times and all your best friends," said GKUA Creative Director Baqi Kopelman. "Whether you are able to attend in-person and be part of the celebration or you are viewing the event at home, this will be an intimate party and show in a fully immersive environment that will provide direct interaction with the artists and the designed experiences at the venue."

UPROAR will include all-access environments and additional VIP areas and experiences, both in-person and virtual. From the VIP club area to the dance floor and backstage areas, to the vendor tents and club-like spaces, this event will offer attendees a chance to party with their favorite artists.

"GKUA is about feeling inspired," said Lil Wayne. "I'm looking forward to sharing that GKUA inspiration from the LA Coliseum. It is time to celebrate with friends."

Coinciding with this milestone event, GKUA has signed a multi-year agreement to host in-person and worldwide streaming events at The Torch at LA Memorial Coliseum every April 20 aka 4/20 beginning 2022. GKUA will also celebrate 4/20 across the country by producing GKUA VIP Parties and Performances in other major cities and for in-person and virtual audiences.

"GKUA's multi-year agreement with the LA Memorial Coliseum is historic; it epitomizes the intersection between hip-hop and the nightlife culture that defines LA," said GKUA Co-founder and President Beau Golob. "GKUA aims to curate immersive activations that go above and beyond to celebrate 4/20 lifestyles. UPROAR at The Torch will be truly experiential; it will be like going to the world's largest nightclub, where you dance and party with your friends, not sit in a seat. And this is just the beginning of GKUA parties across America."

UPROAR at The Torch will follow all recommended health and safety guidelines put forth by officials.

GKUA and Young Money fans who are unable to attend the debut party in person this August will have a chance to experience the interactive festivities virtually – stay tuned for more details on that front.

To RSVP for early access ticketing, and for additional information and updates about UPROAR at The Torch on August 13, 2021 visit UPROAR420.com.

About GKUA Ultra Premium

Artistic giant Lil Wayne has created the ultimate consumer lifestyle brand, GKUA Ultra Premium. GKUA strives to inspire artists and dreamers and supports the arts through collaborations with new artists in multiple mediums.

