Lil Wayne's GKUA Presents UPROAR DANCE COMPETITION with Dream Team of Accomplished Dancers as Judges: Samantha Long, Lil Buck & Jon Boogz

Judging alongside Long, who is co-producing the event with her company A THREAT Media, are iconic dancers: Lil Buck , the Memphis turned global sensation showing the world that Jookin is fine art; and Jon Boogz , who continues to push the evolution of what dance can be. Lil Buck and Jon Boogz are also co-founders of Movement Art Is, an organization to elevate the artistic, educational and social impact of dance.

"That GKUA lifestyle is all about inspiration, and that's what Samantha, Buck and Jon are bringing to UPROAR DANCE COMPETITION," said Lil Wayne.

CALLING ALL CA DANCERS, SHOOT YOUR SHOT:

Video submissions from 2-person dance teams, novice to experienced, are now being accepted for the chance to compete live in front of thousands at the UPROAR HIP HOP FESTIVAL and streaming worldwide–plus win thousands of dollars. To enter, post a dance video on Instagram, tagging @uproardancecompetition @samantha_long_ @lilbuckdalegend @jonboogz and use #UPROARDANCECOMPETITION. Dancers must also DM entry video and dancers' names and contact info to @uproardancecompetition, and must follow @gkuaofficial and @uproardancecompetition. Rules and details available on UPROAR420.com.

SUMMER FREEDOM, THE BIG DANCE:

Only 12 talented teams will be selected from the social media submissions to move to the semi-final round in LA. Host and lead judge Samantha Long, who has worked with A-listers from Nicki Minaj to J Balvin to REI Ami, will run the Elimination Challenge, with Jon Boogz, in a two-day studio event on July 24-25, which will be live streamed worldwide, by Mandolin the 2021 Pollstar Award Winning Livestream platform. The competition will include choreographed pieces from each duo and improv dance battle rounds, to narrow the 12 semifinalist teams to the final six duos.

On August 13 at The Torch at the LA Memorial Coliseum, Lil Buck and Jon Boogz will perform Judge Showcases to open the competition. After a finalist showcase round and dance battle round, one team will be crowned winner and win $5K. Long will then lead the finalists through an original choreographed dance performance, opening the evening of the UPROAR musical stage performances.

"Our goal with GKUA Inspired is to spotlight talented artists from all disciplines, and bring world-wide attention to their work. At UPROAR, the Dance Competition, and the GKUA Inspired Photo Competition, we will create experiences that are inspiring, uplifting and engaging for the participants and the in-person and streaming audiences," said GKUA Creative Director and UPROAR Producer Baqi Kopelman. "At GKUA, we want you to feel inspired and to share your passion with the world."

MEET THE JUDGES:

SAMANTHA LONG

Samantha Long is the Founder and CEO of A THREAT Media - an entertainment powerhouse built by women and allies of women, for women. Through an impressive social media influence and an in-house production team, A THREAT creates viral trends and moments that empower female trendsetters across pop-culture, music, fashion and business. The public praise Samantha has received from Billie Eilish, Shakira and Nicki Minaj are just the most recent validations for a movement decades in the making.

Known for her trademark 'hip-hop-in-heels' choreography, Samantha impacts hundreds of millions of fans worldwide through features in motion picture, television, music, strategic brand partnerships and innumerable viral videos - most recently including her signature intertwining of martial arts and dance.

"Coming up, there has always been a mentality towards dance that there is a ceiling to this career - Just being in the background instead of being the star. We're smashing that ceiling with this festival," said Long. "I am immensely proud to be leading this effort with such an incredible team. With my company A THREAT co-producing this competition with GKUA, trust that dancing is the star. We're doing this one for all of the dancers out there who have been waiting for an opportunity like this. We're creating the life-changing spotlight for dance that I wish I had for myself years ago."

LIL BUCK

Lil Buck is a movement artist who began jookin at age 13. Named one of Dance Magazine's 25 to Watch, he gained international notoriety after an impromptu piece with Yo-Yo Ma went viral. Since then, he has collaborated with artists including JR, Damian Woetzel, the New York City Ballet, Madonna, Benjamin Millepied, and Spike Lee; along with brands including Glenfiddich, Louis Vuitton, and Versace.

"I'm very excited to judge the UPROAR DANCE COMPETITION and to see the fresh new talent out there," said Lil Buck. "This will be an awesome experience for dancers at a monumental event to showcase what they love to do -- with the chance to win $5K in prize money while they're having fun! I know we are going to see some spectacular dancers giving it their all."

JON BOOGZ

Jon Boogz is a movement artist, choreographer, and director who pushes the evolution of dance – sharing his art form with audiences of all backgrounds while inspiring and bringing awareness to social issues. Collaborators and clients include Mikhail Baryshnikov, Naomi Campbell, and TriBeCa Film Festival.

"I'm super pumped to be a judge at this year's UPROAR DANCE COMPETITION. It's a blessing that Lil Wayne and his team are giving dancers an opportunity to shine and have their talents be displayed on a big platform," said Boogz. "I think the viewers of this dance battle are in store for something beautiful. With $5K on the line, the dancers are going all out."

"Since the inception of the GKUA brand, Lil Wayne and our whole GKUA team have been preparing to launch GKUA Inspired competitions. This event at The Torch will bring the attention of the world to the inspired artists who will participate," said GKUA President Beau Golob. "The UPROAR DANCE COMPETITION is just one facet of the immersive experience we are bringing to our live and streaming audiences. I am extremely proud of what we are creating with UPROAR! This festival at The Torch at the LA Memorial Coliseum will be an amazing event you will not want to miss."

ABOUT UPROAR:

UPROAR DANCE COMPETITION will be one of several inspiring Festival experiences highlighting up-and-coming creators. Stay tuned for more event news, including the GKUA Inspired Art Walk showcasing works from rising star photographers. It's an exciting, action-packed build-up to the main stage, where along with the legendary Lil Wayne himself, fans can look forward to an epic line-up reflecting years of Lil Wayne's iconic collaborations and relationships in the hip-hop world. Expect the unexpected at UPROAR.

Visit Ticketmaster.com to purchase in-person tickets. Visit Mandolin's virtual box office to purchase tickets to access the live stream.

UPROAR at The Torch will follow all recommended health and safety guidelines put forth by officials.

For additional information and updates about UPROAR at The Torch on August 13, 2021 visit UPROAR420.com.

UPROAR HIP HOP FESTIVAL is an all-ages show and The Torch at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is a no-smoking venue. Cannabis will not be allowed to be sold, distributed, or sampled during the UPROAR Festival. Brands and businesses interested in a vendor booth at UPROAR should contact [email protected].

