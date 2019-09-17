Lil Yachty To Headline Journeys And adidas Originals' Free Music Festival "Destination: Atlanta" On September 28

Lil Yachty, also known as "Lil Boat," is a 22-year-old Atlanta native, known for shifting views around rap by embracing self-acceptance and diversity through music. Hit records from the rapper, producer and creative designer include, "One Night," and "Minnesota" along with his chart topping album, Teenage Emotions .

"We are excited to have Lil Yachty as our headliner for this year's 'Destination: Atlanta,'" says Kari Irons, SVP Marketing, Journeys Group. "It was important to us that we include an artist who embodies the vibrant and diverse culture of Atlanta and Lil Yachty is the perfect example of that. We look forward to providing an exciting and authentic experience for fans in his hometown."

This year's partnership between Journeys and adidas Originals is inspired by the music and culture derived from the city of Atlanta and will include various interactive stations for an elevated experience for guests. The free event will conveniently take place in the vacant lot area of the Georgia Freight Depot.

Additional acts performing at "Destination: Atlanta" include hip-hop artists Kodie Shane, Marlo and newly-added, Mike Floss. Festival-goers can also take in the sounds of DJs Heroes x Villains and Ferrari Simmons along with host, Kenny Burns.

The "Destination" series launched last year in San Diego and welcomed over 3,400 attendees with headlining rapper, Jay Rock. Over 4,000 guests are expected this year.

To rsvp for this free event, visit journeys.com/destination.

To request media access during the festival, click here.

About Journeys

Journeys is a teen retail leader with an emphasis on footwear and unique specialty items including apparel, backpacks, hats and accessories. With more than 840 stores in all 50 US states, Puerto Rico and Canada, Journeys offers the most popular brands that cater to the teen lifestyle such as Vans, Converse, adidas, Timberland, Dr. Martens and UGG. Through strategic artistic partnerships, event sponsorships, exclusive content, creative collaborations with musicians and a focus on giving back to the community through charitable events and volunteer programs – Journeys has become more than just a retailer, but a universal part of teen and youth culture.

The in-store Journeys experience features an energetic environment, friendly, passionate staff and a family-like atmosphere where self-expression is not just accepted – but encouraged and embraced. TVs are playing carefully curated music videos and lifestyle segments, set alongside impactful visual merchandising displays that change monthly to reflect on the latest trends and styles sought after by the 12-22 age bracket.

Journeys omni-channel presence includes the stores, printed catalogs, website: journeys.com , and social media channels on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter (@journeys), as well as Pinterest and Snapchat (@journeysshoes). Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Journeys is a division of Genesco Inc.

About adidas Originals

Inspired by the rich sporting heritage of adidas – one of the world's leading sports brands and a global designer and developer of athletic footwear and apparel – adidas Originals is a lifestyle brand founded in 2001. With the adidas archive at its foundation, adidas Originals continues to evolve the brand's legacy through its commitment to product innovation and its ability to filter the creativity and courage found on courts and sporting arenas through the lens of contemporary youth culture. Marked by the iconic Trefoil logo that was first used in 1972 and championed by those that continue to shape and define creative culture, adidas Originals continues to lead the way as the pioneering sportswear brand for the street.

SOURCE Journeys

Related Links

https://www.journeys.com

