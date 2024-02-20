Lila Announces Partnership with Troy Jones Sports Consulting for Exclusive NFL Combine Preparation Program

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lila, a pioneering sports technology company, is thrilled to announce its recent partnership with Troy Jones Sports Consulting, in conjunction with Game Face Training, a premier athletic training facility in Boca Raton, Florida. This collaboration introduces the innovative Exogen wearable resistance gear into the heart of the 2024 NFL combine preparation program, spearheaded by renowned coaches Troy Jones and Yo Murphy.

Joe Dolcetti talks with Yo Murphy Joe Dolcetti looks on as athletes don Exogen wearable resistance

The partnership marks a significant milestone in athletic training, making Lila's Exogen wearable resistance the exclusive training tool for athletes preparing for the NFL combine. "It's a project we've been working on for the past year. We're the only company in the country to use Lila's Exogen wearable resistance for the NFL combine training," says Troy Jones, emphasizing the uniqueness and potential of this collaboration.

Jones, previously with Brandon Marshall's House of Athlete, tested Exogen wearable resistance with his NFL combine preparation program in 2023. With impressive coaching results, he was keen to bring the product line into a larger training facility, collaborating with Yo Murphy and Game Face Training.

Exogen's cutting-edge technology provides athletes with an unparalleled advantage, offering external coaching cues through wearable resistance. This allows athletes to make real-time adjustments and improvements at full speed. Yo Murphy highlights the importance of this feature, stating, "I would say the biggest thing [for the athletes] is to have an external coaching cue, while they're going full speed. They can feel it and make corrections."

This NFL combine preparation program is designed to equip young athletes with the skills, speed, and strength necessary to excel at the combine and secure their place on an NFL team. "We are super excited for the guys to get a feel for what Lila can produce to get these guys running fast. Speed is a skill," says Joe Dolcetti of Lila, expressing enthusiasm for the transformative potential of Exogen wearable resistance in enhancing athletic performance.

The partnership between Lila and Troy Jones, along with the involvement of Game Face Training and Yo Murphy, promises to set a new standard in sports training. "Exciting things to come," promises Troy Jones, hinting at the future impact of this initiative on the sports industry.

As the 2024 NFL pre-draft class gears up for one of the most crucial stages of their career, Lila and Troy Jones stand ready to redefine athleticism and performance through innovative technology and expert coaching.

Witness the impact and progress for these athletes, as Joe Dolcetti joins Troy Jones in Indianapolis for the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine week.

For more information about Lila and the Exogen wearable resistance, visit lilateam.com

About Lila: Lila is a leader in wearable resistance technology. Creators of Exogen, the World's Most Advanced Wearable Resistance. Exogen is purpose built to ignite athletic speed.

