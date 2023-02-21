Lila® Partners One FC Heavyweight Champion Arjan Bhullar For Upcoming Title Defence

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lila, a sports technology company pioneering wearable resistance and digital performance analytics, has signed a partnership with ONE heavyweight champion Arjan Bhullar for his upcoming title defence on 24 March 2023 in Singapore. The partnership will see Bhullar incorporating Exogen® wearable resistance into his training camp.

Bhullar with Exogen wearable resistance by Lila

"I'm always looking at getting an edge on my competition and I feel Exogen is going to take me to the next level," said Bhullar from his home in Canada. "Coming off surgery for a bicep tendon tear last year, I was looking for tools to aid my recovery. A friend in the NFL was raving about Exogen's benefits."

Bhullar faces Anatoly Malykhin, the current ONE light heavyweight and interim ONE heavyweight world champion, in a unification bout, ONE Fight Night 8, streamed live on Amazon Prime.

Joseph Dolcetti, Founder of Lila and inventor of Exogen stated: "Heavyweight fighters often bring strength and power to the ring but can lack in speed and pace. This is exactly where Exogen comes in; to help weaponize both of these in actual competition not just training." Dolcetti will provide personal coaching and instruction: "I will be working together with Arjan on a very specific speed program to accentuate his elite pedigree in wrestling and explosive knockout power."

Exogen is an advanced micro-load wearable resistance technology. Built from multi-layer compression garments with hook and loop fastened micro-loads (small weights), Exogen enables sport specific resistance training at speed. Its modular design allows for complete customization, individualization, and progressive overload, critical in high-performance training.

Lila's flagship product was purpose built for athlete speed development and has been deployed across elite sport programs. The brainchild of Dolcetti, its development was sparked in early 2003 as he was training athletes in Malaysia for the 2004 Athens Olympics: "I watched our athletes dragging sleds and thought there has to be a better way". Adding light weight, micro-loads, directly to the body under sport specific movement has proven to be highly effective in speed and agility programs. It's that same formula which translates to combat sports, which Bhullar is looking to exploit.

Bhullar added: "I'm very motivated to remind myself and the world how bad a man I am. I will show the difference between a champion and a contender come March 24th. I'm grateful to walk out there again and do what I do."

For more information on Lila visit www.lilateam.com

