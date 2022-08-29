Lilac Blonde Helps Fulfill Teacher's Classroom Wish Lists

Family-owned, e-commerce company has fulfilled teacher requests in nearly 20 states

FISHERS, Ind., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This school year has brought many challenges for teachers and one small, family-owned e-commerce company has stepped up to fulfill teacher's Amazon wish lists across the country.

"Many of our friends & family are teachers and we wanted to help any way we could," said Abby Vitale, 21-year-old co-owner of Lilac Blonde. "We're a small family-owned company but giving back is built into who we are."

Abby Vitale and Andrew Vitale, co-owners of Lilac Blonde

Lilac Blonde (https://lilacblonde.com ), a women's & kid's sneaker & clothing e-commerce store, has already fulfilled classroom items on wish lists in nearly 20 states and still going.

Lilac Blonde announced the wish list fulfillment on their Instagram page (https://www.instagram.com/lilac_blonde ) and quickly started getting teachers, and friends/family of teachers from Florida, New York, Indiana, Texas, California and more, submitting their lists.

"Sometimes it's the littlest things that can make a huge impact on learning," said Vitale. "Every teacher has been incredibly excited to get the help. We've purchased markers, books, stickers, dry-erase boards, learning games and more."

Lilac Blonde's core customers are 18–35-year-old women. Many are teachers or know a teacher who needs the help.

Sharing the need

Wish list items started arriving in early August and are still making their way to classrooms across the country. To increase awareness Lilac Blonde created a page on their website linking to each teacher's wish list at https://lilacblonde.com/pages/teacher-wishlists allowing others in the sneaker community to join in the effort.

"We felt it was important to build on our help by promoting the need as much as we can on our website and Instagram," said Vitale.

About Lilac Blonde

Lilac Blonde, https://lilacblonde.com , a family-owned, e-commerce company, started in 2021, by a daughter and father team, is passionate about sneakers and clothes. They started their own activewear clothing line for women and carry women's & kid's sneakers.

Giving is built into the brand. Five percent of all profits are donated to National Breast Cancer Awareness.

