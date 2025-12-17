LILEE Systems Advances Mission-Critical Train Control Interoperability in the Northeast Corridor

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LILEE Systems, a trusted technology partner in advanced train control systems, announced an expansion of its long-standing collaboration with Parsons Corporation to deliver safety-critical STS-to-STS interoperability for a major commuter railroad on the Northeast Corridor (NEC). This multi-phase initiative supports the operator's Advanced Speed Enforcement System II (ASES II) Positive Train Control (PTC) program, active since 2011, and meets a Federal Railroad Administration requirement to achieve full system interoperability without relying on manual procedures.

STS (Safety TSR Server) is a vital back-office system that distributes Temporary Speed Restrictions (TSRs) to trains. Today, because the NEC commuter railroad and its neighboring passenger railroad use STS platforms from different vendors, dispatch staff need to manually enter TSRs as trains approach railroad boundaries. This practice may increase safety risk and operational delays due to human error. To address this challenge, Parsons has partnered with LILEE Systems to provide mission-critical communications between both railroads' Safety TSR Servers, allowing for automated and secure exchange of TSRs between railroads.

Following a successful first phase in which LILEE validated its Next-Generation Communications Management Unit (CMU) hardware and software in lab environments, the company is now leading full deployment across dozens of field sites. The scope extends through 2029 and includes field testing, demonstrations, training, and warranty following final acceptance. LILEE will also support documentation for PTC Safety Plan updates under 49 CFR Part 236.1033, ensuring CMU compliance with federal safety requirements.

"Achieving true interoperability between different STS systems is a regulatory and operational imperative," said Jia-Ru Li, CEO of LILEE Systems. "As part of Change Order 16 under the ASES II PTC program, this project reflects the trust placed in our team and technology, strengthened by years of experience supporting Class I freight and passenger railroads. We are proud to continue working with Parsons to enable seamless PTC data exchange across the busiest passenger rail corridor in the United States."

By simplifying complex interfaces between multiple vendors, meeting stringent safety and cybersecurity requirements, and enabling permanent STS-to-STS connections, LILEE's solution ensures that critical TSR messages move reliably between systems that previously could not communicate. Through its proven rail safety expertise, LILEE continues to support safer, more efficient, and more automated rail operations.

