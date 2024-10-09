LILEE Systems and Leading North American Freight Railroad Partner to Test LILEE SafeRail™ Wireless Crossing Activation Solution, Enhancing Safety, Reliability, and Train Speeds

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LILEE Systems, a trusted technology provider to Class I railroads and Northeast Corridor operators for positive train control (PTC) and rail safety solutions, has begun testing its LILEE SafeRail™ wireless grade crossing activation system with a major Class I freight railroad operating over 30,000 miles of rail network across North America. This collaboration, part of the PTC 2.0 initiatives, aims to enhance crossing safety, minimize service disruptions, and increase average train speeds.

Today, crossing accidents remain the most persistent safety challenge, according to the Association of American Railroads. While the existing wireless crossing activation system optimizes crossing activation timing and increases warning time accuracy, system malfunctions can pose serious safety risks and lead to costly service disruptions. The Class I freight railroad has selected LILEE SafeRail™ as a fail-safe solution that ensures continuous train operations by activating crossing gates and signals in the event of a primary system failure or in areas lacking coverage. This added safety layer is also beneficial for long freight trains, as it maximizes safe speeds for greater operational efficiency.

LILEE SafeRail™ uses advanced AI and sensor fusion technologies, integrating four LiDAR and camera imaging systems to monitor crossing islands and approach track sections. This complete setup reliably detects approaching locomotives and maintenance-of-way (MOW) vehicles, and provides accurate activation of crossing gates and signals whenever the primary system is unavailable.

"LILEE Systems has established a strong track record through our decade-long partnerships with Class I railroads," said Jia-Ru Li, CEO of LILEE Systems. "Leveraging our extensive experience with PTC solutions, we are now pushing the industry forward with our PTC 2.0 rail safety technology solution portfolio. We're excited to continue supporting our customers to address crossing activation challenges and enhance freight operations."

Addressing potential safety gaps in standard PTC systems, LILEE SafeRail™ is the industry's most comprehensive Limits Compliance and Collision Avoidance System (LCCAS) for safety improvements of rail crossings and maintenance-of-way vehicles. In addition, the AAR S-9202-compliant LILEE TransAir® STS-2025 gateway, an essential component of the solution, features embedded Wayside Message Server (WMS) capabilities and a robust management framework. This design further provides crucial communications redundancy to reduce train delays, contributing to long-term reliability and safety for freight networks.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE LILEE Systems