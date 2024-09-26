LILEE Systems Appointed to Deliver Autonomous Vehicle Solutions for Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LILEE Systems, a leader in autonomous vehicle solutions, has been chosen by prime contractor Master Transportation as a key technology provider for the new autonomous People Mover System (PMS) connecting to Terminal 3 at Taiwan's Taoyuan International Airport. At the ADAS & Autonomous Vehicle Technology Expo California on August 29, LILEE's CEO Jia-Ru Li presented this collaborative project, highlighting its innovative aspects. The design, which integrates electric self-driving buses and virtual track technology from LILEE's field-proven SafeART™ solution, generated significant interest for its potential to transform airport transportation.

The 1.6-mile ART system revolutionizes inter-terminal shuttle service by employing Master Transportation's bi-directional, fast-charging electric buses operating on a virtual track with Level 3/Level 4 autonomy. It combines the strengths of rail safety and self-driving technologies to ensure safety while offering flexibility to address varying ridership demands. In addition to meeting the official capacity requirement of 1,500 passengers per hour, its headway can be reduced to 1.5 minutes during peak travel times when several flights land in quick succession, efficiently accommodating increased passenger flow. Furthermore, using self-driving vehicles on a virtual track eliminates the need for physical tracks and electrification infrastructure, enabling a faster, more cost-effective deployment.

A critical component is the CBTC-style Vehicle Traffic Management system, developed by LILEE Systems, which connects self-driving vehicles, roadside infrastructure, and an operations control center. It prioritizes safety and increases reliability and efficiency by enabling always-on connectivity and remote monitoring and management. The safety-first approach benefits from LILEE's extensive experience in Positive Train Control implementations for North American Class I railroads and the Train Control 4.0 system for Taiwan Railways Administration.

The project, led by Master Transportation, brings together companies across electric vehicle manufacturing, 5G N79 and fiber network provision, signaling solutions, charging infrastructure, electrical and mechanical equipment supply, vehicle traffic management systems, and system integration. The collaborative effort ensures maturity and usability of the cutting-edge autonomous PMS.

"Transportation providers are increasingly recognizing the value of a turnkey solution for deploying autonomous vehicles. LILEE has helped customers shift from traditional vehicle purchasing models to fully integrated autonomous transit and hub-to-hub services," said Jia-Ru Li, CEO of LILEE Systems. "By combining the practical advantages of ART with the proven safety and reliability of rail systems, we are delivering an effective and innovative solution for enhancing airport mobility."

