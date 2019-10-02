LILEE Systems Instrumental in Leading the World's First Autonomous 9-Meter Diesel Bus

"The Taichung City project was the first step in developing the foundation for a Proof of Business concept for the new smart city initiative. The inclusion of Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) is a huge step forward in achieving the smart city goals set back in 2017. City planners will now be able to cope with the high demand and pressure of finding and retaining qualified drivers. The ART system integrates cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Software-Defined Radio (SDR) technology to provide autonomous, connected, efficient and safe public transportation," said Dr. Chuang of LILEE Systems.

One of the key factors to the success of this AV project was enlisting the cooperation of the original part manufactures. By doing so, the consortium ensured crucial components such as the transmission, engine, steering column, throttle and breaking systems were all modified to precise factory specifications to guarantee the safety of the AV and its passengers without compromising the original warranty of the vehicle.

Dr. Chuang went on to say: "Based on the success of the Taichung City project, we are confident this ART concept will be easily replicated to other AV projects around the world. We are actively looking for new partners and new AV projects."

