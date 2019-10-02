LILEE Systems Instrumental in Leading the World's First Autonomous 9-Meter Diesel Bus
Oct 02, 2019, 09:22 ET
SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LILEE Systems, the leading provider of advanced connectivity solutions with an open edge and cloud platform for the transportation industry, is among a consortium of transportation and high-tech experts using the latest in advanced technology to safely pilot Autonomous Vehicles (AV). As part of the Taichung City project, Dr. Yi-Ta Chuang of LILEE Systems was the lead in developing the technology to pilot the world's first autonomous 9-meter diesel bus. During the 32 day program, the AV converted G-Bus transported over 7,000 passengers on a regular schedule demonstrating a Proof of Service, while driving on city streets with cross traffic while utilizing signal priority right of way.
"The Taichung City project was the first step in developing the foundation for a Proof of Business concept for the new smart city initiative. The inclusion of Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) is a huge step forward in achieving the smart city goals set back in 2017. City planners will now be able to cope with the high demand and pressure of finding and retaining qualified drivers. The ART system integrates cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Software-Defined Radio (SDR) technology to provide autonomous, connected, efficient and safe public transportation," said Dr. Chuang of LILEE Systems.
One of the key factors to the success of this AV project was enlisting the cooperation of the original part manufactures. By doing so, the consortium ensured crucial components such as the transmission, engine, steering column, throttle and breaking systems were all modified to precise factory specifications to guarantee the safety of the AV and its passengers without compromising the original warranty of the vehicle.
Dr. Chuang went on to say: "Based on the success of the Taichung City project, we are confident this ART concept will be easily replicated to other AV projects around the world. We are actively looking for new partners and new AV projects."
