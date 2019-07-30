LILEE Systems SafeRide™ Chosen to be Installed on All Aboard America! Holdings (AAAHI) Motorcoaches

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LILEE Systems, the leading provider of advanced wired and wireless communication products, solutions and services, is pleased to announce a contract with All Aboard America! Holdings (AAAHI) to install SafeRideTM and Wi-Fi onto their fleet of motorcoaches. The contract will improve safety monitoring and will provide a great passenger experience. AAAHI is the fifth largest private motorcoach operator in the US.

LILEE SafeRide, a driver performance monitoring solution, gives busing companies that much needed safety and security edge to protect their passengers, drivers and business, and ensure a safe ride.

SafeRide is the latest safety solution developed by LILEE Systems specifically for the passenger transportation market. LILEE Systems, most notably known for their rail safety and communications solutions, is now focusing their years of connected vehicle technology on the motorcoach and busing industries. SafeRide is a sensor and video-based driver performance and monitoring solution that gives companies that much needed safety and security edge.

"Passenger safety is our number one priority at AAAHI," said Terry Kin, VP-IT of AAAHI. "A year ago, we began our search for a partner that would work with us to provide not only passenger safety but also protect our drivers and our business. We chose LILEE's SafeRide solution for its ability to meet our safety demands and to integrate with our existing cameras, as well as its flexibility to also provide Wi-Fi to our passengers. The system will also generate significant savings in litigation costs and insurance premiums. What separates LILEE Systems from other potential partners is their collaborative team approach and their dedication to the success of this project."

SafeRide utilizes sensor data to monitor the vehicle's movements, health and location. It can detect events such as, speeding, harsh breaking, aggressive acceleration, hard cornering and excessive idling to name a few. The driver is also equipped with a button to manually trigger an event they deem as important. The system will capture these events on video and upload a 30 second segment to the cloud for review. The system is also capable of alerting management during an event to either watch the 30 second clip or activate the Live View cameras remotely from any location. Operators can also request from the cloud up to 60 minutes of video which can be provided to law enforcement or insurance companies as evidence. SafeRide is scalable from 2 to 8 internal or external cameras, capable of analog or digital configurations and able to integrate with most camera systems.

"We are excited to be working with a great company like AAAHI. They are a leader in the motorcoach industry and we are proud to be chosen as their safety and connected vehicle provider. As this partnership has grown over this last year, it has given us valuable insight into the motorcoach industry and what customers are looking for in a driving monitoring system. We are thankful to AAAHI for helping us build a better SafeRide product that will benefit all our customers," explained Jia-Ru Li, Founder and CEO, LILEE Systems.

About LILEE Systems:

LILEE Systems provides real-time connectivity for onboard devices in trains, buses, other mobile assets and for smart cities. We enable a variety of applications such as passenger Wi-Fi, CAD/AVL, infotainment, video- and sensor-based safety applications, and telematics. LILEE's edge gateways also run third-party applications and optimize connectivity through dynamic load balancing to lower cellular costs. LILEE Systems, listed as an Inc. 500 fastest-growing private company, headquartered in Silicon Valley and offices in Taipei.

About All Aboard America Holdings:

All Aboard America! Holdings (AAAHI) is an American bus company. It is the fifth-largest motorcoach operator in the United States. AAAHI companies have extensive experience in providing charter bus services, contracted transit services, park & ride shuttle services, campus shuttle services, and employee transportation solutions. AAAHI's family of companies includes Ace Express Coaches (Colorado), All Aboard America! (Arizona, New Mexico, Texas), All Aboard School Transportation (Texas), Hotard Coaches (Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas), Lux Bus America (California), and Sun Diego Charter Company (So. California).

