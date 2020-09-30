Lili Niemann of E-Square Education Enterprises Wins Two Business Worldwide Magazine 2020 Global Corporate Excellence Awards

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lili Niemann, Founder and CEO of South Africa based E-Square Education Enterprises, has been named twice in the Business Worldwide Magazine 2020 Global Corporate Excellence Awards.

The Awards seek to identify and honour the most respected companies and their C-level executives, rewarding outstanding performance, innovation and ethics across international business and finance communities. Lili has won two awards: 'Social Entrepreneur of the Year- South Africa' and 'Business Leadership and Dedication to the Community Award'.

The way people access education has changed dramatically over recent years, with online learning now becoming more popular than ever. But as the new global environment becomes more competitive and knowledge based, millions of people without online access are getting left behind. Lili Niemann has built her career on redressing the balance by making quality learning accessible to all.

Lili established E-Square in 1994, since then growing the business to the point where it has earned the enviable reputation as one of South Africa's most impressive educational facilities. She has always been driven by her passion for music, education and helping others achieve their full potential, over the years working as a lecturer and running Saturday Schools.

To date, the institution has educated over 37 342 learners aged between 6 and 80, across multiple campuses. The overall goal is to produce self-motivated individuals who are ready to tackle the next phase of their lives, whether in education or the corporate world.

Lili is also a committed philanthro­pist, launching the Rara Avis Founda­tion to help talented learners and stu­dents achieve their potential, as well as bursaries for Excellent Achievements in Academic, Music and Sport. This student value was achieved with the support of corporate sponsor donations, to the val­ue of over R13m over the past 25 years.

eCUBE Online is Lili's latest venture, reinforcing her dedication to innovation and entrepreneurship. The new online service will eventually offer nearly 1,000 varied courses that will be available to candidates all around the world, any time, any place, through any mobile device with an internet connection.

The move towards online learning is critical as the world faces the challenges of COVID-19, and Lili and her team of passionate, dedicated educational professionals are focused on making quality education as easily accessible as possible.

Lili explained her success and aims to Business Worldwide Magazine: "My vision is for E-Square Education to become a world class organisation, a global provider of relevant, quality online learning and an Institution which creates entrepreneurs who are job creators, rather than seekers. I strongly believe that education should not be about teaching students for a profit, but about making money in order to provide quality education for all."

To find out more about E-Square Education and eCUBE ONLINE, visit:

http://e-square.co.za

https://rara-avis.org

https://ecubeonline.com

http://lilibouwerniemann.com

An article on Lili Niemann can be found on the Business Worldwide Magazine website: https://www.bwmonline.com/2020/08/17/lili-niemann-the-ceo-taking-world-class-teaching-to-a-global-level/

Further information about the Business Worldwide Magazine Awards can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/awards

