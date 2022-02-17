Liliana Marcu Awan, MD, FAAFP, AAFP is recognized by Continental Who's Who

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liliana Marcu Awan, MD, FAAFP, AAFP, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Family Physician for her outstanding contributions in the field of Medicine. Currently, she serves as the Owner and Family Practitioner at the Medical Center of Hollywood Family, Cosmetic, and Ketamine Infusion Center.

Liliana Marcu Awan, MD, FAAFP, AAFP

A board-certified family medicine physician, Dr. Awan has devoted 12 years to serving families on an outpatient basis at her clinic, the Medical Center of Hollywood Family, Cosmetic, and Ketamine Infusion Center. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Romanian, she is an acclaimed physician of 17 years, with excellent professional experience taking care of patients in the hospital at Memorial Health Systems. Coupled with her expert knowledge in family medicine, cosmetic medicine, addiction medicine, wellness, and IV ketamine treatment, she applies an open and compassionate approach to each patient who visits her clinic.

Revered as an expert in her field, Dr. Awan is also a board-certified addiction specialist who serves patients in Hollywood, Hallandale, Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, and Aventura. She is certified by the American Academy of Addiction Psychiatry (AAAP) and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) for polysubstance abuse detoxification. Dr. Awan offers cosmetic procedures such as Botox, microdermabrasion, microneedling, radiofrequency, contouring, skin tightening, age spot removal, and ZO skin care. She genuinely enjoys the art of fillers and Botox, and bringing a smile to her patients.

At her clinic, age 17+ with comprehensive treatment for addiction and substance-related disorders. Her addiction treatments are designed to lessen the emotional side effects of mood disorders, or reduce cravings for those battling substance addiction. Dr. Awan's treatment options include in-office Ketamine infusions for help with several psychiatric disorders, including depression, suicidal ideations, bipolar depression, PTSD, anxiety, and OCD.

An academic scholar, Dr. Awan attended the University of Denver, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. Later, she attended the Universidad Iberoamerican (UNIBE) in the Dominican Republic, obtaining her Doctorate of Medicine Degree (MD). Dr. Awan completed a residency in Psychiatry at Temple University. She then completed a residency in Family Practice at Virtua Hospital, serving as Chief Resident.

Dr. Awan moved to Florida in 2007 and opened the Medical Center in Hollywood. Since then, she has maintained active affiliations with Memorial Regional Hospital, Memorial Hospital South, and Memorial Hospital Pembroke where she serves as Chief of Medicine. Previously, she served as Director of New Vision, a medical stabilization, inpatient center for polysubstance abuse at Memorial Pembroke.

A frontrunner in her field, Dr. Awan has achieved a title of Fellow of American Academy of Family Physicians (FAAFP). She is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians.

In her free time, Dr. Awan enjoys spending time with her children and family. She is also an active member of her local Romanian Orthodox Church.

Dr. Awan dedicates this recognition to her parents, Radu and Floare Marcu, and her children Rizvan, Saf, Zain, and Alina.

For more information, please visit: https://www.medcenterofhollywood.com/

