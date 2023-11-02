LILIN IMU Shock-proof Camera Honored with Taiwan Excellence 2024

News provided by

LILIN

02 Nov, 2023, 05:14 ET

TAIPEI, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LILIN's motto, "We create, we innovate." has received outstanding validation as we enter 2024.

LILIN's self-developed vibration-resistant 4K license plate recognition camera has been chosen as a 2024 Taiwan Excellence winner! This marks the second international award following the ISC West Award in 2023.

Continue Reading
LILIN IMU Shock-proof Camera Honored with Taiwan Excellence 2024
LILIN IMU Shock-proof Camera Honored with Taiwan Excellence 2024

This product is unique in the market, featuring 4K resolution, AI capabilities, and IMU vibration resistance while automatically tracking objects. It finds typical applications in land-based vehicles. For instance, when a police car is in motion, vibrations can affect image clarity. IMU Camera, with its hardware and software anti-vibration features, maintains and preserves a clear 4K high-resolution image. Not only performs license plate recognition directly on the camera but also integrates with backend applications (such as law enforcement systems) without needing an additional host, making technology-driven law enforcement more flexible and efficient.

Conventional license plate recognition cameras in the market lack vibration resistance, resulting in blurry images that affect recognition results. Additionally, they require an external computer host for such heavy tasks. LILIN's IMU anti-vibration camera operates independently and individually complete image recording, license plate recognition, and backend data integration without a computer. This reduces the complexity of maintenance and deployment, minimizes potential failure factors, and helps operating units manage costs more effectively.

Apart from identifying general and special license plates of various countries and colors, this camera is compatible with LILIN's "Self Yolo" model conversion. Users can upload their AI object models to the camera to recognize different object types, such as pedestrians, expanding the camera's application range. Beyond recognition, another exceptional feature of this camera is "behavior detection." Which distinguish actions such as running red lights, not yielding to pedestrians, and making illegal right turns.

LILIN is committed to applying its products to meet actual market demands. The solutions have gained recognition from industry, government, and academia. Global partners highly trust them, and LILIN receives a high level of product inquiries.

"LILIN rarely makes 'sudden' decisions, whether product development or competition participation. Our determinations are based on market trends and countless customer feedback," emphasized Hsu Cheng-Chung, General Manager of LILIN. He added, "Being selected as a Taiwan Excellence winner highlights our determination to operate in the global market aggressively and actively."

For media contact and sales inquiries:
Ivy Cham
marcom.one@lilin-solutions.com

SOURCE LILIN

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.