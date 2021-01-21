LÍLLÉbaby Acquired by Thrive International, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive International, Inc. has announced its acquisition of LÍLLÉbaby brand, the award-winning baby products company that designs carriers known for their excellent function and comfort. Ian Schaffer, 40+-year industry veteran, is Thrive's CEO. He and his team will use their experience in the juvenile industry to expand LÍLLÉbaby's reach domestically and internationally, while continuing to further develop and evolve its product lines.

LÍLLÉlight™: Simple sophistication for everyday moments. With a modern design, LÍLLÉlight™ will be your grab and go carrier Made with organic cotton and natural hemp blended fibers, you'll feel the elevated quality and comfort the moment you tie it on. Ergonomically designed to fit sizes XXS-XL and grow with your child from 7-36lbs SeatMe™: The SeatMe™ hip seat is a multi-functional baby carrier that gives a front row seat for baby, an extra hand for you. SeatMe easily converts from a soft-structured carrier for baby to a FUNctional hip seat as they grow. The padded shelf seat by itself is the perfect place to give baby a meal on the go. And as your baby gets older, the hip seat gives your arms a much-needed break AND makes outings fun and easy.

LÍLLÉbaby joins an impressive family of lifestyle baby brands, Moby Wrap and Petunia Pickle Bottom, both of which have realized significant growth under Schaffer's strategic leadership since being acquired in 2019.

﻿Says Schaffer, "We are excited to welcome the LÍLLÉbaby brand as the latest addition to our growing brand lineup. LÍLLÉbaby's innovative products will bolster Thrive's continued growth, as key personnel of LÍLLÉbaby will be joining Thrive's best-in-class management team. Thrive is an energetic and growing company with dynamic brands that enable us to achieve multi-channel global business across stores and e-commerce. Through strategic expansions, we've also been able to secure a large and loyal consumer base, which, together with our strong commitment to innovation, will drive Thrive's further expansion around the globe."

LÍLLÉbaby's products will continue to be sold through major retailers and specialty stores, as well as online. Current LÍLLÉbaby CEO Jeff Colton will remain as a consultant during the integration period.

"We're thrilled to be writing LÍLLÉbaby's next chapter under Thrive International's ownership," said Jeff Colton, current CEO of LÍLLÉbaby. "Our product selection, avid consumer base, and skilled employees combined with their great portfolio of brands and team, solidifies Thrive as a significant player in the juvenile products market with a true omni-channel approach. Thrive's commitment to innovation and creativity will drive the LÍLLÉbaby brand to new heights, while fostering the amazing LILLE-community of parents, followers, and brand advocates that are so passionate about LÍLLÉbaby and its products. Joining Thrive bolsters our ability to broaden our product range and allows us to continue to make parents' lives better by pushing the limits in the design and production of the world's most comfortable, functional, and stylish child carriers."

Thrive International, Inc. was advised on the transaction by Winthrop & Weinstine, P.A. LÍLLÉbaby was advised on the transaction by D.A. Davidson.

About LÍLLÉbaby

Rooted in the Scandinavian values of quality of life, honesty, and a love for nature's beauty, LÍLLÉbaby's mission is to empower families with comfortable, innovative products that inspire adventures and nurture the bond between parents and children. The recipients of many awards, including a 2019 Cribsie, a 2019 Family Choice Award, and a 2019 National Parenting Product Awards, among others, LÍLLÉbaby strives to build a STAMME, or community, of parents and innovative products designed to offer the best babywearing solutions for all families, everywhere. For more information about LÍLLÉbaby, please visit www.lillebaby.com.

About Thrive International, Inc.

Thrive International, Inc. is a dynamic, global company with a growing portfolio of top-name brands headlining a significant presence in the juvenile industry. Thrive features a well-established network of manufacturing and distribution partners, with international operations.

