LÍLLÉbaby Expands Disney Baby Collection With Minnie Mouse Print And Matching Doll Carrier Accessories

BOULDER, Colo., June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Baby wearing brand LÍLLÉbaby announced today an expansion of its successful Disney Baby Collection with the launch of a new Minnie Mouse print. The Disney Baby Collection by LÍLLÉbaby now includes a total of four styles and prints that make life easier, more comfortable and more fun for baby wearing families.

(PRNewsfoto/LILLEbaby)... Disney Baby (PRNewsfoto/LILLEbaby)

The new "Minnie Classic" print is available in LÍLLÉbaby's award-winning COMPLETE™ All Seasons carrier, COMPLETE™ Airflow carrier and a doll carrier, featuring the iconic Minnie Mouse in a hand sketched silhouette pattern on pink fabric. The COMPLETE All Seasons baby carrier offers six carrying positions, providing unmatched comfort with enhanced lumbar support year-round, from birth through toddlerhood. The COMPLETE Airflow features a lightweight, breathable 3D mesh carrier, providing maximum airflow. The Minnie Classic Doll Carrier is perfect for older siblings to carry their favorite stuffed animals or dolls.

"The feminine, confident and fun-loving spirit of Minnie Mouse is something we are thrilled to celebrate and express with this new limited edition Disney Baby print," says Erin Dwyer, Chief Marketing Officer, LÍLLÉbaby. "The print itself exudes Minnie Mouse's charming personality, and the millennial pink color perfectly complements the artisan design while staying on trend and chic. We have heard glowing reviews of our Disney Baby Collection so far and we're excited to share the new Minnie Mouse print with fans."

In addition to the new Minnie Mouse pattern, the Disney Baby Collection by LÍLLÉbaby features three styles and prints including the beloved Mickey Mouse character and the fearless family from Disney•Pixar's Incredibles 2. All products are available on lillebaby.com, shopDisney.com and other retailers. The SRP for the COMPLETE carriers ranges from $150.00 to $190.00 and the SRP for the doll carriers is $35.00. Additional Disney Baby Collection by LÍLLÉbaby prints will be released later this summer.

ABOUT LÍLLÉBABY

LÍLLÉbaby, inspired by Scandinavian design, creates functional and beautiful baby carriers for parents and caretakers of babies and toddlers. With a focus on quality of life, honesty and a love for nature's beauty, LÍLLÉbaby strives to produce baby carriers that are complete in comfort, functionality, and style. Every parent dreams of the simple luxury of keeping their baby close while building a natural bond, and LÍLLÉbaby helps parents make that dream a reality. For more information, please visit lillebaby.com.

About Disney Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products

Disney Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products is the business segment of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) that brings the magic of Disney's stories, characters and franchises into the daily lives of families and fans around the world to create memories that last a lifetime. The company's iconic travel and leisure businesses include six resort destinations in the United States, Europe, and Asia; a top-rated cruise line; a luxurious family beach resort in Hawaii; a popular vacation ownership program; and an award-winning guided family adventure business. Disney's global consumer products operations include the world's leading licensing business; the world's largest children's print publisher; Disney Store locations around the world; and the shopDisney e-commerce platform. These experiences are created by Walt Disney Imagineering, the innovative force responsible for overseeing the segment's world-class products and experiences — from immersive lands to interactive toys, and everything in between.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lillebaby-expands-disney-baby-collection-with-minnie-mouse-print-and-matching-doll-carrier-accessories-300672503.html

SOURCE LILLEbaby