LÍLLÉbaby Launches a New Innovative Carrier with Revolutionary Adjustments and Comfort

GOLDEN, Colo., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LÍLLÉbaby, makers of stylish and functional baby products, is launching a new multi-position carrier that is the first of its kind. Joining the lineup of versatile, luxurious, comfortable, and nurturing offerings, the Serenity is the only carrier on the market that can be adjusted three different ways.

The Serenity upholds LÍLLÉbaby's mission to empower families that inspire adventures and nurture the bond between parents and their children, while taking carriers to new heights. Not only can the Serenity be easily adjusted in three different seat positions (narrow, medium, wide), but it can also be adjusted to a different position while being worn - without baby of course. This platform carrier allows for 20% more air flow, more pockets, is fully adjustable, and is accompanied by a matching storage bag and instructional tags in one of the pockets, allowing caretakers to read a 'How-To' guide on the go. Most importantly, the Serenity offers comfort and support for both caretakers, babies and children weighing 7-45 lbs. with lumbar support, cushioned leg padding and comfort edge for baby.

"At LÍLLÉbaby we create a range of carriers for every stage of babywearing and we are thrilled to expand the line with a product that allows for more comfort, more options, and more adventures," Jeff Colton, CEO of LÍLLÉbaby. "With its elevated and thoughtfully designed features, we are confident the Serenity will become a pioneer within the carrying space and our LÍLLÉbaby community will love it."

The Serenity will be available for $150 and comes in three fashion-forward colors: Black, Dolphin, Artichoke, and more. For more information on LÍLLÉbaby, please visit www.lillebaby.com.

About LÍLLÉbaby

Inspired by Scandinavian design, LÍLLÉbaby creates functional and luxurious baby carriers for parents and caretakers of babies and toddlers. With a focus on quality of life, honesty and a love for nature's beauty, LÍLLÉbaby strives to create baby carriers that are complete in comfort, functionality, and style offering options ALL bodies, circumstances, and growth stages. The goal at LÍLLÉbaby is to see parents and caretakers empowered by the confidence, freedom, convenience, and bond that safe, comfortable babywearing can provide. For more information on LÍLLÉbaby, please visit www.lillebaby.com.

