LÍLLÉbaby Launches Pursuit Sport for Active and Adventurous Families on the Go

GOLDEN, Colo., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LÍLLÉbaby, makers of comfortable, innovative carriers, wraps and slings that inspire adventures and nurture the bond between parents and their children, is debuting a new carrier designed specifically for active parents. From nature walks to busy city life, adventures with baby in LÍLLÉbaby Pursuit Sport just got better!

Pursuit Sport combines comfort and functionality with exploration-ready fabrics and features to help you show your little one the world. This new carrier is super lightweight, only weighing at 1.7 lbs., and can hold children from 7-45 lbs. It is fully equipped with features for all sporty adventures including durable and water-resistant fabric, mesh lining with a hood that wicks away moisture, reflective details for easy visibility and 7 convenient pockets. Pursuit Sport also has additional lumbar support, a wide padded waist belt with comfort straps, two-way strap adjustability, and head and neck support for baby.

"LÍLLÉbaby has always been made for bonding families through experiences and adventures. Pursuit Sport is a fresh new carrier that creates added comfort for more adventures with its lightweight and moisture-wicking attributes," says Jeff Colton, CEO of LÍLLÉbaby. "We are looking forward to seeing our LÍLLÉbaby families create newfound memories with our fully loaded and brilliantly-designed Pursuit Sport."

Pursuit Sport will be available starting October 15 for $125 and comes in three chic, striking colors: Water, Wind and Fire. For more information on LÍLLÉbaby, please visit www.lillebaby.com.

About LÍLLÉbaby

Inspired by Scandinavian design, LÍLLÉbaby creates functional and luxurious baby carriers for parents and caretakers of babies and toddlers. With a focus on quality of life, honesty and a love for nature's beauty, LÍLLÉbaby strives to create baby carriers that are complete in comfort, functionality, and style offering options ALL bodies, circumstances, and growth stages. The goal at LÍLLÉbaby is to see parents and caretakers empowered by the confidence, freedom, convenience, and bond that safe, comfortable babywearing can provide. For more information on LÍLLÉbaby, please visit www.lillebaby.com.

