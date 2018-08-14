LÍLLÉbaby Teams With Blizzard Entertainment To Launch New Cute But Deadly Murloc Print Inspired By World of Warcraft®

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LÍLLÉbaby and Blizzard Entertainment, the premiere game developer and publisher of internationally renowned entertainment experiences, such as World of Warcraft®, Hearthstone®, and Overwatch®, have partnered to launch a new pattern inspired by the online role-playing game World of Warcraft. Today, players can celebrate the release of World of Warcraft's newest expansion, Battle for Azeroth™, along with the new "Cute But Deadly" print from LÍLLÉbaby.

Blizzard's "Cute But Deadly" collection of products was originally inspired by "murlocs" – ancient, amphibious creatures that are beloved by World of Warcraft players throughout Azeroth. Originally just a collection of vinyl figures, Cute But Deadly products now span everything from clothing to key chains. Starting today, they're also available in LÍLLÉbaby's award-winning COMPLETE™ All Seasons carrier, COMPLETE™ Original carrier, and a doll carrier.

"World of Warcraft has captured the imagination of millions of players across the globe," says Erin Dwyer, Chief Marketing Officer, LÍLLÉbaby. "The Cute But Deadly print for our carriers gives baby wearers who are also World of Warcraft players another fun way to express themselves. We even included a D-ring for parents who may want to baby wear at conventions – the perfect place to attach your badge and complete a family cosplay!"

All of the carriers in the collection are adorned with a brightly colored, World of Warcraft inspired murloc pattern. The Cute But Deadly COMPLETE All Seasons carrier features purple accents, and the Cute But Deadly COMPLETE Original and doll carrier feature teal blue accents. The COMPLETE All Seasons and COMPLETE Original baby carriers offer six carrying positions, providing unmatched comfort with enhanced lumbar support from birth through toddlerhood.

"Our players have a unique and very profound connection with the World of Warcraft universe, and we love seeing them express their passion while out in the real world," says Matt Beecher, VP of consumer products at Blizzard Entertainment. "We're excited to partner with LÍLLÉbaby because they craft epic gear that meets the needs of young Horde—and Alliance—champions in training."

All products are available at lillebaby.com, gear.blizzard.com and other retailers. The MSRP for the COMPLETE carriers ranges from $160.00 to $170.00 and the SRP for the doll carriers is $35.00.

ABOUT LÍLLÉBABY



LÍLLÉbaby, inspired by Scandinavian design, creates functional and beautiful baby carriers for parents and caretakers of babies and toddlers. With a focus on quality of life, honesty and a love for nature's beauty, LÍLLÉbaby strives to produce baby carriers that are complete in comfort, functionality, and style. Every parent dreams of the simple luxury of keeping their baby close while building a natural bond, and LÍLLÉbaby helps parents make that dream a reality. For more information, please visit lillebaby.com.

ABOUT BLIZZARD ENTERTAINMENT, INC.



Best known for blockbuster hits including World of Warcraft®, Hearthstone®, Overwatch®, the Warcraft®, StarCraft®, and Diablo® franchises, and the multi-franchise Heroes of the Storm®, Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. (www.blizzard.com), a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), is a premier developer and publisher of entertainment software renowned for creating some of the industry's most critically acclaimed games. Blizzard Entertainment's track record includes twenty-one #1 games and multiple Game of the Year awards. The company's online gaming service, Blizzard Battle.net®, is one of the largest in the world, with millions of active players.

