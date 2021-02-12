Lillian August Announces Strategic Partnership with RMP Partners

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lillian August, the premier one-stop destination for designer home furnishings, announced today the engagement of RMP Partners ("RMP") as their designated, strategic e-commerce consultant. Lillian August plans to leverage RMP's digital experience and extensive involvement in the home furnishings industry to reposition the company's online footprint at: https://www.lillianaugust.com.

RMP Partners brings decades of expertise to help Lillian August develop its online sales, enhance its strategic relationships with key vendors, and infusing the capital required to enhance the Company's online businesses. RMP's core competencies provide the foundation to support Lillian August's vision in becoming one of the world's top online home furnishings e-tailer.

"We are very excited to be a part of Lillian August's future and believe that RMP can help the brand expand into a nationally recognized online source for home furnishings. The Lillian August design aesthetic is immaculate, the quality of their goods are second to none, and the core team is top-notch," said Amir Mireskandari, CEO & President of RMP Partners.

About Lillian August

In the 1980s, Lillian August began designing textiles. Inspired by their mother's early success, Lillian's sons, Dan and John Weiss, soon joined her in the vision. The brothers continued to collaborate with their mother, eventually opening the first Lillian August storefront in Westport, CT. Today, Lillian August offers an unparalleled selection of high-end home furnishings from the world's best brands, and access to a myriad of design resources. In addition to a solid retail presence, Lillian August holds licenses to multiple collections. Industry renowned as the one-stop home furnishings and design destination, Lillian August is the destination for those who Love How You Live®.

https://www.lillianaugust.com/pages/the-lillian-august-story

About RMP Partners

RMP, a full-service advisory firm, partners with businesses, lenders, retail and online clients, to maximize the value of tangible and intangible assets. Proficient in asset appraisal, restructurings, liquidations, monetization, and advisory solutions for companies in lifestyle businesses, RMP's role is to transact in acquiring and disposing of retail and wholesale inventory, industrial machinery and equipment, commercial-grade inventory, retail and industrial real estate, intellectual property, and accounts receivables. RMP's Core Team, a specialized group of professionals experienced in multiple industries, has been involved in corporate advisory services since the mid-'90s.

https://RMPPartners.com

