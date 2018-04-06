Lillian August Furnishings + Design Announces Partnership With America's Top Lifestyle Expert MAR JENNINGS

WESTPORT, Conn., April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lillian August, the one-stop home furnishings and design destination, announced today that they will be the exclusive resource for TV host, best selling author and design expert Mar Jennings' creative decorating projects. Says Jennings, "Carpeting, wall coverings, window treatments, home accessories and furnishings just got easier. As well as interior home décor, my extended garden designs — known as outdoor rooms — will also benefit from this partnership, as my signature design style Casual Luxury has no boundaries."

Mar Jennings, America's Top Lifestyle Expert, announces partnership alongside Lillian August President Dan Weiss and COO John Weiss.

"As a design influencer, Mar's design style, and global multi-media, and social media platforms make for a cohesive and natural partnership for us," said Dan Weiss, Lillian August President. "As a family business, we thrive on aligning ourselves with talented resources and community leaders within our market share. Mar's commitment to us over the decades was the natural platform for growth and development."

Lillian August's multiple locations (including their one hundred thousand square feet designer showroom in Norwalk, CT), design services, and resources will be the perfect outlet for all of Jennings' creative endeavors. His passion for design and service will expand with the support of Lillian August's ever-growing home furnishings business and licensing agreements.

Mar Jennings Lifestyle Homes at Douglas Elliman Real Estate will also benefit from Lillian August design services; as together they will be able to change the business of home staging by bringing Jennings' design style to life. Select homes will be staged with Lillian August services, helping to elevate the marketing of homes, as both Mar and the Lillian August team create lifestyle vignettes that tell a story to the buyers, thus capturing both their love for the home—as well as a love for the furnishings.

"I'm thrilled to extend my creative services and real estate business by working with this top-notch family business. My casual luxury designs have found the perfect home services outlet, and I don't have to travel far to get inspired, " said Jennings. "Love how you live® just got more MARvelous!"

About Mar Jennings:

Four-time Emmy® nominated and Telly Award-winning host Mar Jennings is known as America's Top Lifestyle Expert. He is a lifestyle influencer, best selling author, award-winning realtor, and creator and host of "Life on Mar's: The Home Makeover Show", the only home makeover show filmed entirely in New England. The show is currently in production on its second season, which airs on ABC CT; season one is available on AmazonPrime. Jennings, a native of Westport, CT, has appeared on HGTV, Today Show, the Style Network, Food Network, ABC, CBS, CNN, QVC and many other venues across the country and worldwide. Mar has been featured on Page Six, The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times. His work has been featured in numerous national magazines, including Better Homes & Garden Magazine, Home Magazine, Florida Bride Magazine, Quick & Simple Magazine and Small Gardens Magazine. He is a frequent guest on national and local television in addition to being a regular contributor and real estate correspondent for multiple markets. His real estate business, Mar Jennings Lifestyle Homes at Douglas Elliman Real Estate, exclusively features lifestyle realtors, each selected for their independent success in complementary businesses, including architecture, staging, and design.

About Lillian August:

It all began in the 1980s when Lillian August began designing textiles — soon after, she was joined by her sons, Dan and John Weiss who were inspired by their mother's early success. They went on to collaborate with her to open their first storefront in Westport, CT. Since then, this entrepreneurial family has opened four unique showrooms in Connecticut, each offering an unparalleled selection of home furnishings from thousands of the best brands, along with access to a myriad of design resources. In addition to a strong retail presence, Lillian August has its own licensed collections, including one for Hickory White. With over 20 in-house interior designers and a To the Trade Program that provides dedicated staff and resources to design professionals, Lillian August is the one-stop home furnishings and design destination for those who want to Love How You Live®.

