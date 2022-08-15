Lillian Finance, The First Youth Inspired, Medically Focused Cryptocurrency is Making History

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lillian Finance LLC, a Medical Blockchain crypto company had an incredible breakout month despite the Crypto Bear market, seeing nearly a two hundred sixty percent gain.

As the first youth inspired, medically focused cryptocurrency, Lillian Finance is making history by creating an accessible financing vehicle with a charitable bent. Lillian utilizes the ascent and durability of cryptocurrency platforms such as blockchain to democratize the market and create wealth where it did not previously exist.

From the lab bench to billing, from diagnostics to data management, Lillian supports projects that break down the barriers to new knowledge by targeting areas of research and medical practice where real needs have been neglected. The goal is to solve problems in healthcare by employing a next generation financing system aimed at accelerating positive and innovative change.

"Despite the Crypto Bear market Lillian has delivered on everything as promised," explains Lillian Founder Brad Beatty. "Lillian Finance is currently having discussions with a few of the Largest Medical Fin-Tech companies as we continue to develop our Medical Blockchain solutions and Eco system. We are also working on listing Lillian Finance on a few Tier 1 Exchanges in the coming months. Our newest collaboration is with Brew Labs Inc, one of the leading Crypto staking and farming companies in the industry. Lillian had created three staking and farming pools developed to give Lillian holders an option of making a passive income."

In July Lillian launched on Shiba Swap, which is a large cryptocurrency trading platform developed by Shiba Inu. Since Shiba Swap listing Lillian Finance has seen great success in gains and holder count.

Lillian has put a stake in the ground by locking its Liquidity for 5 years and giving its investors peace of mind knowing it's not going anywhere. We use the industry's top liquidity locking Defi security company EverRise to secure our Liquidity.

Lillian went live on August 8, 2022, on a top 10 Globally traded exchange, BitMart. With 9 million users BitMart provides fast, secure, and professional crypto trading services, having $3.6 billion daily volume.

In August 2022 Lillian Bay Foundation was launched; a 501c3 named after founder Brad Beatty's daughter. The foundation is geared to fund and organize children's surgeries. Since launch, Lillian Bay Foundation has already delivered 3 successful surgeries and the website goes live this month.

About Lillian Finance LLC

Inspired by one girl's survival story, Lillian Finance identifies needs, opportunities, and problems in health care, by employing next generation blockchain technology and financing systems to improve the lives of millions of people worldwide. Investors are directly involved in helping children, since Lillian tokeonomics are designed in a way, that a percentage of every transaction goes to the foundation.

To purchase or learn more about the Lillian Finance project.

http://www.Lillianfinance.com | [email protected]

To Donate or learn more about the Lillian Bay Foundation.

http://www.Lillianbayfoundation.org | [email protected]

